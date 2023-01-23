Okay, two years later we're stillarresting "active duty Marines who work in intelligence" for the January 6 attempted coup (and apparently trying to start "Civil War 2") on the United States Congress. (Military)

Reason thinks the charge of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin is badwrong.

Historian Robert S. McElvaine thinks Joe Biden might go down as a great. (Salon)

Here's a transcript of Old Joe at Rev. Al Sharpton's MLK Day breakfast, the one where Joe called Republicans a basket of fiscal dementia. — White House

Ruben Gallego setting up to to run for Senate against KYRSTEN. Go Ruben Go! (Politico)

George Santos apparently gave himself a Wikipedia page where he starred in "Hannah Montana." (Business Insider)

Is that bad?

In the past week, all that came crashing down. Barely a year after selling Frank to JPMorgan Chase & Co. for $175 million, the bank accused the 30-year-old [Charlie Javice] of fabricating almost four million client names and emails — the overwhelming majority of her company's users.

— Insider

Amanda Marcotte on the Right's inability to consider that we just might not be into them. Includes a fun take on a New York Post story about poor unloved parents who didn't do nothin' wrong except be homophobic bigots with gay children. (Salon)

Well that is a creepy fucking picture gallery of mannequins in Afghanistan, AP News!

Um, so when George Washington and Thomas Jefferson hanged their slaves' dogs. (PBS)

All babies should now fly First Class. This is self-evident. — Slate

Cory Doctorow on platform "enshittification." The only truly amazing algorithm out there is Pinterest's. I click on one kitchen I like, and it just fuckin GETS IT. (Pluralistic)

If you earn less than 200 percent of the poverty limit, you're eligible for some "affordable connectivity" Internet benefits, and you should apply here.

The "tragedy of the commons" is a myth, TAKE THAT DOK. (Aeon)

