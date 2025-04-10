FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s Trump pin (L) and a classic Mao accessory (R). Please don’t squeeze the Chairman!

Are today’s hip Republicans still wearing American Flag lapel pins? So passé. too cliché, and possibly too associated with neocon war-monkeys, too! A tasteful AR-15 pin? Beloved, but there hasn’t been a school shooting this week, so not lib-triggering enough, though its time will come again! (We struggled against every fiber of our magical thinking to type that.)

No, the hot new fashy/fashion accessory for Washington DC Trumpsuckers these days is a gold pin of Donald Trump’s profile, which like Great Leader, is gaudy and stupid! And maybe really cheap, although maybe this $6.99 example on Amazon is a less-gold-toned knockoff.

For instance here’s FCC Chair Brendan Carr sporting the Gilded Rage on his suit, as twote last week by rightwing loon Benny Johnson, who was impressed in a very manly way, asking “Do you even understand the level of fit that [FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr] has?”

We do not even understand the level of WTF that tweet has, honestly.

Known Australian Person Drew Pavlou then tweeted a comparison of the ugly and cultish Trump pin to the historically ugly and cultish Mao profile pins that all good cadres would wear to demonstrate their commitment to Sparkle Great Leap Forward.

Former Canadian radio person and now-Substack blooger Dean Blundell wrote that the Chairman Trump pins have been spotted on the lapels of “Loyalists in the regime—congressmen, senators, the whole parade of sycophants,” adding that the pins have quickly replaced those staid ol’ flag pins. He also says that the aforementioned lackeys and lickspittles (can we use that word twice in one week? Probably not) have “been quietly told to ditch their congressional or Senate pins in favor of this new badge of allegiance,” although he doesn’t say who’s been giving that instruction or whether he’s just speculating, so we will decorously call that “unconfirmed.”

What are we to make of this golden graven image? Probably some facile “cult of personalty” shit about MAGAtroids, with a side of “well, yeah, but is it worse than those freakish first-term images of Trump as a ripped Rambo figure?” And also, ew. But it certainly fits with the traditional narcissism of the Strong Man, especially this very weak one, and also too with that terrific Jamelle Bouie column (New York Times gift link) about Trump’s need to be dominant in every last thing, ick.

If Trump or his official ego-fluffers actually are telling loyalists to adopt the pin as a display of loyalty, then that’s definitely distressing, but frankly, it’s pretty damn distressing — more so? — if the Trumpenproletariat are adopting it all on their own, to debase themselves by wearing the image, the brand almost, of Dear Leader. No need to be told to wear your visage, Sir, they all say with tears in their eyes. It’s my privileged, Sir!

And then we threw up a little in our mouths and noticed it’s time for your …

OPEN THREAD

