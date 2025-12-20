Mo and Willy, courtesy of our pal Amy!

Today is National Mudd Day, which, sadly/thankfully, is not a day to celebrate the low-rise flared jeans of my youth. Well, it’s not really to “celebrate” anything. It is the birthday of Dr. Samuel Mudd, the doctor who tended to the broken leg of John Wilkes Booth after Booth assassinated Abraham Lincoln and who was later convicted of conspiracy for doing so (though he was later pardoned by Andrew Johnson). I’m not sure why that’s a holiday or whose idea that was, but it’s on the internet calendars.

As such, your first present is this rendition of “The Ballad of John Wilkes Booth” from Sondheim’s Assassins, as performed by Patrick Cassidy and Victor Garber.

Next up, I bring you, for festive reasons, The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, starring one Charles Entertainment Cheese.

As it turns out, this was also the Christmas special that wasn’t — because it never actually aired, in part because it was never actually finished. This is just a part of it. Apparently, the whole thing was scrapped due to something called “The Great Video Game Crash of 1983.”

Weirdly enough, that is not the only movie with that particular title. There is also a another 1966 movie that is also called The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, about Santa Claus and his asshole landlord which is actually what I was looking for when I stumbled upon this one. Don’t worry, though! Not only did I manage to find it, I found the MST3K version of it, which I can only assume is far more tolerable.

