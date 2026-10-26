Wonkette

Wonkette

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
6h

You might call this OT but kinda sorta not.

October SURPRISE! This is gonna make a certain Fucktater wanna throw some shit at the walls. If there was ever an October SURPRISE this is it.

https://democrats-judiciary.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/judiciary-democrats-report-details-mounting-evidence-linking-trump-to-epstein-s-criminal-activities-and-doj-s-cover-up-specific-accounts-involving-11-women-provide-more-evidence-of-potential-sex-crimes

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Sister Artemis's avatar
Sister Artemis
5h

OT, Judge orders DOJ to reinstate Maureen Comey

https://bsky.app/profile/emptywheel.bsky.social/post/3myrzakcxik23

It feels kinda small, but it's a victory against Trump's slashing of the federal justice system none the less

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