Remember defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake? Of course you do, because she won't go away. She's spent the months since losing to actual real-live Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs whining that she was robbed, the game was rigged, and democracy is a travesty of a mockery of two shams.

Now, she's ready to run for Senate in the same state, with the same voting system and everything! Dig that logic. She announced her plans during another whiney-pants interview with Dan Ball at One America News.

“I am seriously considering a run for Senate, yes absolutely,” Lake said. “Just because they stole an election … we’re so dangerous to them. I’m so dangerous to the status quo and this rotten swamp that they’re willing to steal an election to stop me and our movement. I’m not letting them get away with that. We’re not going away. And so I am seriously considering a run for Senate."

Man, Lake is like the old lady at the slot machines in Vegas, complaining that they're rigged while still plugging in quarters. She's got the fever!

PREVIOUSLY:

Kari Lake Far Too Busy Governing Arizona To Be Trump's Running Mate



BREAKING: Kari Lake Still Not Governor



Could Forever AZ Gov Candidate Kari Lake Unseat Indie Sen. Kyrsten Sinema?

Lake boasts that "all the polling shows that I would win.” That too is a lie.

“Not just the primary, “ she lie-tinued, “the polling is showing that I would beat Kyrsten Sinema and this socialist guy that’s running for the Democrats, [Rep. Ruben] Gallego."

Ruben Gallego is not a radical left-wing socialist, but Lake also didn't win the governor's race. She doesn't quit with the false statements. Republicans will probably call Gallego a socialist, but they call all Democrats socialist now. Lake's primary opponent, Matt Salmon, called Hobbs a "socialist at heart."

Polls show that in head-to-head matches, Gallego beats Lake decisively, by as much as 10 points in one survey. However, this won't be a two-person race. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kyrsten Sinema from the Sinema Party is preparing to run for re-election. It's a kamikaze candidacy: Sinema remains one of the most unpopular members of a Senate that includes Ted Cruz. Her former party can't stand her, and she has mixed support from Republicans and independents. Lake is an election-denying fascist but she nonetheless commanded 91 percent Republican support in the governor's race, which says a lot. (Sinema's 2018 Republican opponent, Martha McSally only managed 86 percent support.)

Sinema is a distant third in most polls because she has no relevant constituency. She can only embarrass herself at best (yay!) or at worst help Lake win (ugh). The Washington Post points out that Lake is less competitive against Gallego than other (superficially normal) Republicans, but that won't matter if they can't beat her in a primary.

Last month, Lake won the CPAC straw poll for vice president, but she declined on account of how she's already the imaginary governor of Arizona.

“BREAKING: Out of 30 contenders, @KariLake wins @CPAC straw poll for Vice President. We’re flattered, but unfortunately our legal team says the Constitution won’t allow for her to serve as Governor and VP at the same time.” — Kari Lake War Room (@Kari Lake War Room) 1677970529

It doesn't seem as if she's any less delusional. She's still pushing her election lies while plotting her comeback, but perhaps what changed her mind is the news on the ground that Sinema might personally return to Republicans the very seat she flipped in 2018. (I can’t predict the future so I prefer to believe that Gallego can still pull this out and Elizabeth Olsen will read my screenplay.)

Of course, a 2024 Senate campaign would mean that Lake couldn't serve as Donald Trump's running mate. She'll probably have to break the news to him in a way that doesn't suggest she believes she has a better chance of winning in Arizona than he does.

[ Washignton Post / Mediaite ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?