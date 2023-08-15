Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

Why, did something happen last night? (Maddow)

Montana yutes WIN climate change suit against state! Just in time for our trip to MISSOULA, MONTANA, where we will be buying you beers this Saturday, Aug. 19, 5-8 p.m. at the Union Club Missoula! I will never understand this part I bolded below, but my brain isn’t made out of actual cowshit:

Among the policies the challengers targeted: a provision in the Montana Environmental Policy Act barring the state from considering how its energy economy [impacts] climate change. In 2011, the legislature amended the law to prevent environmental reviews from considering “regional, national or global” environmental impacts – a provision the original complaint called the “climate change exception”. This year, state lawmakers amended the provision to specifically ban the state from considering greenhouse gas emissions in environmental reviews for new energy projects. The state’s attorneys said that should have rendered the lawsuit moot, but [Judge Kathy] Seeley rejected the argument.

— Guardian

More wonderfulness: The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the first new codified right in a long ass time, is already changing workers’ lives for the better. (The Biden administration also included “abortion care” as one of the number of things employers have to give you time off for, so that’s going to explode some heads there too. Expect that one to make it to Clarence Thomas’s butt.) (The Nation)

COVID made your heart bad, but it’s cool, we should all get more of it. (AP)

This on the media not bothering to understand “Bidenists” is very good. And fuck yeah I am a Bidenist, to the very letter of what this guy says we are. — Bulwark

A little lesson from Kevin Kruse to Ted Cruz on shut the fuck up you idiot, oh right, it is about vice presidents and corrupt.

Well Michael Flynn blaming Jews for handing over their babies on the trains to Auschwitz for the hell of it I guess is the worst thing I read today. (Forward)

*Shakes fist* SCIENNNNCCCEEE!

Some asshole in Washington DC is mad about “too many trees.” Which reminds me of my most favorite story, when I went to the Eagle Forum convention, and a woman said, direct quote, “When I think of the environment, I think about trees falling on our kids, killing them, whatever.” Same, obviously. (The Atlantic)

AHEM:

The IRA was essentially a climate change bill that included extraordinarily important health and tax changes as ride-alongs. If the bill had only included these health and tax policy changes, it would have been eminently worthy of applause. The fact that these changes were essentially side-shows to the IRA’s climate impacts is one clue about how transformative it might turn out to be. Starting with these opening acts of tax and health policy, the IRA’s key components were:

Well click click click, EPI!

We did not get to see the Perseid meteor shower despite being at the end of the world with no light pollution, because “cloud.” Here is something I guess :( — BBC

Oh yeah, like you’re not also on the email list for “some artichoke farm in NoCal.” Anyway, here’s a lovely blogpost from “artichoke farm” about the geology behind Monterey Bay, and it’s really interesting — underwater Grand Canyons! — and then there are artichoke recipes if you click around to recipes. (Here’s one for the artichokes in an Instant Pot crowd.)

Ughhhh I always hated the movie The Blind Side. That shit was fake as fuck from the get-go. (ESPN)

Friends, Romans, countrymen, take off your pants! — Atlas Obscura

