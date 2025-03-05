Arguably the only Democratic member of Congress who showed up for last night’s Donald Trump dictator dementia vomit speech who truly met the moment was Rep. Al Green. (Emphasis on who showed up. A number of members simply didn’t attend, refusing to dignify the occasion and thus reducing Trump’s crowd size. That is acceptable.)

Green actually disrupted the proceedings, as all Democrats should be doing to all proceedings right now. He shouted that Trump has “no mandate” to loot Medicaid, which is, spoiler, exactly what Trump and Republicans are spoiling to do.

Green was forcibly removed from the chamber, unlike Marjorie Taylor Greene when she started bleating like a talking redneck head injury in the middle of Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Outside the chamber, Green said, “it’s worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up” to Donald Trump. Plus:

“I’m willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me,” he added. “Whatever the punishment is, I’m not fighting the punishment.”

Green’s actions bothered Speaker Mike Johnson so much that, like the little bitch he is, he’s now threatening to censure him.

Here’s Green being removed by the thugs:

Elsewhere during Trump’s speech, some Democrats walked out. They were wearing T-shirts. Maxwell Frost’s said “NO KINGS LIVE HERE.” It was better than nothing.

Ayup.

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury held a sign that said “This is not normal.” That bothered sniveling MAGA whinyass Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas so much he physically ripped it out of her hands, which as The Fucking News notes is literally a type of assault. We’re sure Mike Johnson will get right on holding Gooden accountable for that.

Some Democrats held little signs that said just about the weakest, most milquetoast things you could possibly imagine. They looked like pickleball paddles or like all the Democrats thought it was bingo night. It was stupid.

Elissa Slotkin’s official response was … fine. Boring. Not what the occasion called for.

You’re nailing it, Dems!

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries — and we use the term “leader” loosely — had told members not to protest or hold signs or otherwise disrupt the proceedings. He told them not to clap much.

Some members wore yellow, or pink, or blue, or other hues. “Let’s protest by wearing some hues!” said some of the Democrats, but not all of them, and thereby the Republic was saved.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons suffered a decorum injury over “some moments of disrespect,” but he also said Trump did some “alarming misrepresentations” during his speech. Both sides do it, apparently!

But the award for greatest failure to meet the moment, the one elected Democrat who is most invited to forevermore shut his mouth and let Democrats who actually have the spines for the fight do all of the talking and decision-making, is Mark Warner, who said on Fox News beforehand that while he probably won’t clap a lot — maybe he graduated from the Hakeem Jeffries No Clapping (Much) School of Civil Disobedience! — nonetheless “I owe him his due as president,” and that “the president has made great, great progress on border crossings. That’s something we ought to celebrate.”

Oh fuck off.

As for the actual content of Stupid Hitler’s lie speech, spoiler, Stupid Hitler lied and acted like Stupid Hitler a whole bunch. Because Stupid Hitler is a liar and a Stupid Hitler. He lied about Stacey Abrams. He lied and said millions of dead people are getting Social Security payments. He lied about imaginary DOGE cuts that aren’t happening. (Literally all the DOGE numbers are fake. All the “savings.” All the “fraud and abuse” Elon has found. Fake.) He lied about how much the US has spent in Ukraine. He lied.

If you want some highlights of the actual speech, Charlie Sykes has a good rundown.

We didn’t watch the speech last night, and that’s not changing today. We have better things to do than watch that belligerent jerkoff trying to get hard in front of Congress for an hour and a half. There are times when watching what they say and what they do is important — Trump and JD Vance’s little “Father-Knows-Best” bitching and moaning tantrum at Volodmyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office comes to mind — but this one feels more like 100 minutes of Dear Leader babbling because Dear Leader loves to hear himself babble. Eat me.

Perhaps the most important thing Trump said in the room last night was to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts as he walked by, glad-handing. “Thank you again, I won’t forget.”

Trump may never forget what John Roberts did for him — made him king, OOPS — but late breaking news, Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett just joined the liberals in ruling that Trump must unfreeze $2 billion in USAID money.

(Samuel Alito huffing in his dissent: “Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out [and probably lose forever] 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic ‘No,’ but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned." STUNNED HE IS STUNNED. If Sam Alito finds out any more about what judges do for a living, he might never decide to become one!)

So that happened!

To close out this post, let’s have us a visit with Opposition Leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who didn’t show up for the wankfest, but who got on Instagram Live afterward to rally the troops.

Ocasio-Cortez said if you didn’t watch the speech “God bless you” and “protect your peace.” She watched it — at home — so others wouldn’t have to.

Her read on the speech? “Not his best.” She said he “rambled a lot,” and added that “to me it was giving word minimum for a school essay, you just kind of start typing things so that you get to the word minimum.” Wannabe dictators, again, do love to hear themselves babble.

“He talked a lot, but he didn’t say much.”

And why? Her theory is because he really can’t talk about the real reasons they’re doing a lot of the stuff they’re doing — like coming after MAGA’s (and everybody else’s) Medicaid, hey Al Green! — because it’s all to pay for their big corrupt tax cuts for billionaires.

She had a lot more to say after that. It’s much more worth your time than whatever Donald Trump babbled at the camera last night while Mike Johnson and JD Vance drooled and Lindsey Graham jizzed all over his Twitter account begging for a third term for Dear Leader.

Listen to her. Get your marching orders. She’s one of the few who understands the assignment. Maybe someday soon a couple more Democrats will.

