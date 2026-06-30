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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

We are having a heatwave here in Cleveland. Harry has melted.

(not really, he loves the heat.)

But my best investment was a second A/C so I can work* at my desk and stay cool.

I believe we tied the record of 95° for this date; with a heat index of 105°. While we remain under an extreme heat warning till Friday.

I had tickets to see a free concert from the Cleveland Orchestra in a local park for tomorrow evening. It has been postponed till September because of the heat.

*work: play Mario Kart while smoking weed and putting together the schedule for next month’s Movie Nights.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-285660634?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
3h

It isn't happening here, but in a lot of Blue corners of the internet ppl are talking about Tom Kean, the GOP congressman who disappeared without communication for months, then came back saying he'd been hospitalized for depression.

People have been saying all kinds of things about this. Some of those things I agree with. Some of those things are personal, and I sympathize with. But some of those things perpetuate myths.

So, as your rarely-commenting Wonkette friend who actually has been hospitalized for over 150 days for depression and related issues, I'd like to offer an AMA for anyone who's curious about anything to do with the kind of depression that get you locked up for months at a time. Because many of us -- far too many -- have experiences of depression, but that's different from being hospitalized for 60+ days, and it's too easy to generalize from severe depression that does not require hospitalization and stuff that is different from that.

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