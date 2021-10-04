North Carolina GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene's BFF, is facing a bevy of primary challenges from other Republicans in his state who think that maybe he goes a little overboard on some things. Thus, he is already campaigning for re-election next fall.

Rather than reel it back, however, Cawthorn is turning it up to 11 and declaring a full-on Holy War on any citizens who do not share his personal religious beliefs, claiming that if his fellow Christians do not rise up against us, their children will never know what freedom is.

Seems a little dramatic if you ask me.

Where are you, men and women of faith? If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom. Stand unite… https: //t.co/TKnfZTdkHh — Madison Cawthorn (@Madison Cawthorn) 1633291185.0

Transcript:



I feel a spiritual battle going on on Capitol Hill. The only way that we take our country back is when strong God-fearing patriots decide it's time for us to stand up, say "No to your tyranny!" Now is the time for our pastors and our congregations, like this one here, like many that you represent. It's time for us to stand up and declare boldly that as men and women of faith, we have a duty to stand against tyranny, we have a duty to be civically involved, we have a duty to save this country for the next generation.



Look back at the Old Testament. Look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther, look at all of these people who influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles. It is time for the American Christian church to come out of the shadows, to say "No longer are we going to allow our culture to be determined by people who hate the things that we believe in! We are going to stand valiantly for God's incredible inerrant truths that predate any version of government." Because my friends, if we lose this country today, if we bend the knee to the Democrats today, our country will be lost forever, our children will never know what freedom is.



It's our duty to stand up. Let us stand united as men and women of faith to fight for our country!

There is a lot that is awkward here, starting with the fact that I'm a damn atheist whose entire understanding of Christianity comes from musical theater, yet even I know that no one in the Old Testament was fighting to uphold Christian principles. You know, because of how Jesus was not born when any of that happened?

What I'd like to know is what, specifically, they are supposed to be fighting for, re: freedom/God's inerrant truths. Is it that he wants to ban abortion or go back to banning same-sex marriages? What does that have to do with freedom? Are they going to fight us until everyone agrees to be a Christian and to practice Madison Cawthorn's personal version of Christianity? Again, not seeing where freedom factors in here. I guess if we were going to take their guns away, they could claim that's a freedom, but it's not clear how that is one of God's inerrant truths, given that guns, much like Christianity, did not exist when the Old Testament was written, and didn't exist when the New Testament was written either.

Is it about vaccines? Because, again, same problem here with the God's inerrant truths here. It's not really clear which of God's inerrant truths Madison Cawthorn or anyone else would be prevented from affirming as a result of Democrats winning, or how the end result would be their children never knowing what freedom is.

Now, I don't think anyone expects the very holy Madison Cawthorn — who has been accused of sexual harassment by women who attended Patrick Henry College with him, a claim backed up by dozens of other sources who corroborated the allegations during BuzzFeed's investigation — to understand the whole separation of church and state thing. He was homeschooled and dropped out of Patrick Henry after one year, so it is entirely possible no one ever told him about it. What is surprising, however, is that he somehow never noticed the existence of the Religious Right and the "culture wars" that have been going on for decades now.

Somehow, Cawthorn has managed to be under the impression that Christians have remained "in the shadows," rather than having spent the last several decades demanding that the law force everyone to adhere to their personal religious beliefs. If culture is Cawthorn's issue, he's a little late to the Holy War. The culture wars have been going on since forever and the right always loses them because at the end of the day, it's hard to create culture when you're not particularly creative about anything that isn't some unhinged conspiracy theory about how we're all secretly plotting to take your freedoms.

[ Madison Cawthorn Twitter ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?