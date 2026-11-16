Don’t mess with Texas! Photo by CC PD on Unsplash

A big hooray for Nathan Johnson of Texas, who got swept into the position of state attorney general by that massive blue tsunami that washed over us all a couple weeks ago.

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The election sent a clear message in just about every state that it’s time for politicians to get with the program or GTFO. Johnson, because he is a Nice Time, is entirely with the program, and by “the program” we mean defending everybody’s constitutional rights, because everybody in the country has them, even women!

“The first thing I do when people ask me about abortion is point out that I’m not a legislator, and I can’t change abortion law,” Johnson told The Texas Tribune. “What I can do is cease using Texas abortion laws as an instrument of persecution and intimidation, harassment and political showboating. All four of those things have happened.”

The AG’s office is a very powerful position in Texas, one that has been much abused in recent years, and which is often used to get from state into national politics. His election marks the first time a Democrat has won this office since 1994 (1994!), and he has already said he thinks that the state abortion laws are “bad,” which indeed they are, and they were put into place by bad people for bad reasons. (Some of those objectively bad people are quietly dropping cases against trans women and Muslim Texans right this second!)

So he’s going to be looking into that, while the rest of the Democrats in the newly voter-approved state government look into limiting or undoing the abortion (and other) laws rushed into place over the last couple of years that enabled so many shitty men to harass women with impunity. I hope no one ever forgets. I hope that the consequences are merciless.

Oh yes, and he’s also not going to defend the state’s ridiculously unconstitutional Ten Commandments law, the one Senator-Elect James Talarico always went viral yelling about. Elections have consequences!

But wait, there’s more! He’s also promised to use the powers of his office to scrutinize any potential Tesla-SpaceX mergers that he says would potentially offer an unfair concentration of economic and political power to Elon Musk. He’s promising “tremendous scrutiny” of the deal.

"I think he's received a great deal of deference due to his alignment with the Republican Party and the tons of money he spent for the Republican Party," Johnson said. "I have no qualms about examining his relationships to the state."

Oh God, it’s so good. Reading that felt like a cold drink of water on a hot summer’s day. Please, Nathan, please follow through with this, please, please please please. All the ladies and gentlemen will shower you with flowers.

And there’s still more. This was like the nerdly cherry on top of the good-government sundae. The new Texas AG has already cut his teeth in state government, so he’s not exactly a newbie, but something I learned about him after this election was perhaps the most important fact about him: Nathan Johnson also composed a ton of music for the Dragon Ball Z franchise.

“If you grew up watching Dragon Ball Z, you might know me better than you think,” he posted to Facebook. “I composed the musical scores for 67 episodes and five movies, and had a great time doing it.”

I read that like, wait, what? How freaking cool is this guy?

In an interview with Texas Sen. Taylor Rehmet, Johnson said the process was a lot of fun and earned him street cred with his kids and their friends. He said, “I wrote the musical scores, wall to wall, of 67 episodes of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and five of the movies. I had a one-year-old at the time, and I remember him sitting on my knee and stuff blowing up. He’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy Goku!’ He thought it was super cool. It gave me a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people have had the opportunity to have.”

Yes, Daddy Goku, yes!

Texas, congratulations on your new AG Daddy with a clear mandate: being a hater, for America!

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