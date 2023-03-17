God we are so tired of paying attention to diseased eggplant Donald Trump. We were there in Trump Tower the day he kicked off this nightmare eight years ago and since he is already running away with the GOP field for the presidential nomination for the third cycle in a row, there does not seem to be an end in sight.

(Yes, we know primary voting is eleven months away, which is several eternities in politics, but no one in the GOP is beating Trump. They are all too terrified of his fans, none of the current or likely candidates is enough of a bully to make a dent in him, and criminal indictments will have the same effect as shooting more gamma radiation at the Hulk. Everyone get ready to wrap your hands around the saddle horn and hold on for the ride. Again.)

So we have taken to watching the short videos Trump has been putting out in recent weeks to fire up his base, in the hope that we can build up our tolerance before the campaign really gets going. Via Mediaite :

Former President Donald Trump raged at many of his fellow Americans in a new campaign video that defended Russia as a lesser enemy than the supporters of his domestic political opponents.

Incredibly, this lede manages to undersell the miasma of rage, self-pity, paranoia, xenophobia, psychosis, inanity, delusion, apocalypse, vengefulness and bronzer packed into this three and a half minutes humbly titled “ Preventing World War III .”

In a video released to social media, former President Trump again warned that World War III and nuclear Armageddon are close, ...

Let’s look at just one section of this barrelful of dogshit that sounds like something Stephen Miller probably wrote and then read to his children at bedtime:



“But the greatest threat to Western Civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible, U.S.A.-hating people that represent us.”

The greatest threat to Western Civilization at this moment is probably climate change. The second-greatest is Donald Trump, who is, as we mentioned, nuttier than squirrel poop.

The third-greatest threat is wokeism, obviously. Fourth-greatest? We’re going to say that horror-inducing stupid Barbie movie . NOBODY ASKED FOR THIS, HOLLYWOOD, YOU VULTURES.

“It’s the abolition of our national borders. It’s the failure to police our own cities. It’s the destruction of the rule of law from within. It’s the collapse of the nuclear family and fertility rates, like nobody can believe is happening.”

White people! Fuck more! Donald Trump hereby commands you!

The bit about fertility rates is part of that Great Replacement Theory that Tucker Carlson likes to pretend isn’t a thing, while his white supremacist fans giggle and make exaggerated quote marks with their fingers.

“It’s the Marxists who would have us become a Godless nation worshipping at the altar of race, and gender, and environment. And it’s the globalist class that has made us totally dependent on China and other foreign countries that basically hate us.”

Ugh, another 20 months or more of living in the Albrecht Dürer exhibit that runs 24-7 through the pile of wet pasteboard and termite spray that passes for Donald Trump's brain.

Speaking of his bodily organs, how is it that none of Trump’s Chicken McNugget-riddled ventricles have quit on him yet? What are they waiting for? Are they hoping to have a new job lined up before jumping from the old one? Can someone please offer Donald Trump’s cholesterol-soaked valves a good salary and see if they’ll make the leap already?



Anyway, enjoy watching the entire video above, or don't, we're not the boss of you.

