Heather Cox Richardson thinks the bipartisan Ukraine (and Taiwan, Israel, and Gaza) aid deal suggests MAGA’s power is breaking. It’s nice to be optimistic! She might even be right! (HCR)

HCR also mentions Letitia James trying to void Trump’s bond for lack of collateral, but hell, let’s give you a whole fresh tab on it! (ABC News)

Aw, Bob Graham, former governor of Florida, and the civility centrist’s centrist, has died. Did you remember that Bob Graham voted against the war in Iraq? Because I don’t think I ever knew that in the first place. A story about civics, and a heartwarming example! Maybe stop reading before it gets to what would have happened if Al Gore had chosen as his 2000 running mate the man who ended his Florida governorship with 80 percent approval instead of going with “young and exciting” Joe Lieberman, oh my god oh my lord oh sweet baby Jesus I never knew a word of this ARGH. (Fallows’s footnote: “Among those voting No who are still in office: Debbie Stabenow, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Jack Reed, and Ron Wyden. Bernie Sanders was then in the House and voted No.”) (James Fallows)

I just relate to Ruben Gallego going to the bar before the tamale contest because a good idea is a good idea. (Olivia Nuzzi at New York mag)

Tennessee Volkswagen employees UNION STRONG! Heart eyes and star eye emoji! (More Perfect Union / Alabama Reflector from Michigan Advance)

Judge tells Texas AG Ken Paxton to get fucked and Houston to get down with its bad UBI pilot program, YEEEEAH. (Houston Chron)

Can you guys see this? I can never tell if you can see these LAT stories. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is calling on the rich to get out their Centurion cards and actually put their money where her mouth is regarding the absolutely unacceptable situation of 46,000 people living on the street. Will they? Well you never do know. I will always always remember the time Homeboy Industries was in trouble, man, and the entire fucking city ACTIVATED. In trouble? OH NO YOU DON’T. This though is a much much bigger and spendier issue than the beloved Father Greg Boyle and gangmembers rocking it out to build wonderful futures. Bless you Karen Bass. Keep getting it done. (Also, I’m sorry, but look how fucking good she looks. Did I say sorry? I meant not that.) (LA Times)

One hundred percent solar periods in 30 of 38 days. California, you’re killing me. I love you. I don’t miss you though, nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded. (Daily Kos)

Solar (and other environmental) transferable tax credits: Are they a big deal? Ask the nerds, the answer is yes. (Volts)

Background checks! Waiting periods! Gun safety measures passing in all night sessions! Maine, WE ARE PROUD OF YOU. (The Guardian)

Meanwhile, New Hampshire is making the state safe for polio. This is like a double blind study of “BUNCHA IDIOTS” vs. “COOL PEOPLE.” Everything else is equal in Maine and New Hampshire, except for who holds the lege and the governor’s mansion! (Mother Jones)

Women in menopause and what we can learn from trans health care! And likewise, I’m sure! (The Atlantic)

I am of the generation where Paul Simon has been married to Edie Brickell our whole adult lives (as is right and proper). So I saw this whole thing about “Graceland was written about Carrie Fisher” and I beg your pardon? Here is a Vanity Fair about Carrie Fisher and her Eddie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds difficult parentage because I fell into an internet hole. I still haven’t read this, by the way, but my parents told me when I was in fifth grade about Debbie Reynolds living in her car; it was a whole thing because Reynolds’s accompanist did piano for our elementary school rendition of Oklahoma! and everyone was very excited (and gossipy). (Vanity Fair)

