Trump sues Hillary Clinton for conspiring with James Comey to steal the election from herself. It's 108 pages, so knock yourself out. — Suit



New Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg says Trump investigation "is continuing" after previous Manhattan DA Cy Vance fiiiiiiiinalllly crept "toward" an indictment shortly before leaving office (Vance declined to indict Vanky and Juniorfor years while their lawyer was donating to him) but that seems unlikely since all Bragg's lawyers are resigning because of how he won't indict Trump. (Free link New York Times)Manhattan DA, who is for sure "continuing" his investigation, is returning evidence to witnesses. (Daily Beast)

Fuck Ginni Thomas entirely:

On November 24, 2020 she wrote: "I can't see Americans swallowing the obvious fraud. Just going with one more thing with no frickin consequences... the whole coup and now this... we just cave to people wanting Biden to be anointed? Many of us can't continue the GOP charade."

Plus the rest of it. — CNN

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's long pause.

Jackson started to answer. She said, “Senator.” And then she sighed . And then she paused. For a long time. As the silence filled the room, I felt like I could see Jackson make the same calculation nearly every Black person and ancestor has made at some point while living in the New World. It’s the calculation enslaved people made before trying to escape to freedom, or activists made before sitting down at the white lunch counter. But it’s also the calculation a woman makes before responding to the e-mail of the failson who was just promoted ahead of her, or the calculation I make when a white executive comments on my Twitter feed but not my published columns. It’s the calculation when black people try to decide: “Am I gonna risk it all for this?”

— Elie Mystal at The Nation

Washington Posteditorial board thinks you're a bunch of scumbags, Judiciary Committee Republicans, and you should be ashamed of how you've handled yourselves in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination hearings. (Free link)

Conservatives' culture war: birth control, interracial marriage, gay marriage, what have you got? (HuffPost) Plus Amanda Marcotte at Salon.

Idaho Gov Brad Little signed a Texas-style abortion bill while warning that it was terrible and a bad idea. (Salon)

Rand Paul won't let Senate do unanimous consent on Russian sanctions. (Politico)Meanwhile, more than half say Joe Biden isn't being tough enough on Putin upside down smile emoji. (AP)

Henry Cuellar, Democrat of Texas, will not take money from Koch Industries anymore, which is how I learned Henry Cuellar was taking money from Koch Industries. (CNBC)

How bad is voting in Texas? REAL FUCKIN BAD. — Salon

Gavin Newsom proposes throwing $9 billion moneys at California again, including $400 each in debit cards for gas "rebates" to car owners and free transportation for three months. — KTLA

Gavin's cell phone has the same thing mine has where it erases all your wrinkles and makes you look like a Real Doll (es no bueno).



NEW: we’re proposing $11 BILLION in relief, including a $9 billion tax refund for rising gas prices. - $400 per registered car - 3 months of free public transitpic.twitter.com/XsAn0kuokP — Gavin Newsom (@Gavin Newsom) 1648068003

Also California making abortion (for insured people) freeeeeeeeeee. (LAist)

You know what nobody's doing? Conserving gas. Climate change report and whatnot (spoiler: lying down now). — EE News / Grist

In Ukraine with World Central Kitchen. (Civil Eats)

Immigrant Jose Andres coming for their jobs (because Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker are terrible but more importantly, they're running for Senate). Want something done, ask a busy person! — CNN

Anointed by Life in 1946 as the “World’s Most Prolific Picture-Book Writer,” she burned through her money as quickly as she earned it, travelling to Europe on ocean liners and spending entire advances on Chrysler convertibles. Her friends called her “mercurial” and “mystical.” Though many of her picture books were populated with cute animals, she wore wolfskin jackets, had a fetish for fur, and hunted rabbits on weekends. Her romances were volatile: she was engaged to two men but never married, and she had a decade-long affair with a woman. At the age of forty-two, she died suddenly, in the South of France, after a clot cut off the blood supply to her brain.

— "The Radical Woman Behind Goodnight Moon," The New Yorker

