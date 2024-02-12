Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

That weird Super Bowl commercial that seemed like it was going to be for crisis pregnancy centers but was just for Jesus? We regret to inform you etc etc. (Open Democracy)

Noah Berlatsky explains that we are all the weirdos, and most people know as much about “politics” as he does about this here sportsball: It has something to do with being Taylor Swift-adjacent? — Everything Is Horrible

Hawaii supreme court pisses on Dead Scalia’s grave, declares his stupid godchild New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen — the one that went even farther than his stupid Heller decision that invented out of whole cloth the personal right to bear arms which they’re also still bent out of shape about! — not the boss of it, should GTFO. Also, fun and uses bitchy language, check out the ruling. (Newsweek via MSN / Ruling)

No woman here has her entire life experienced what the AP claims they didn’t do to Ukraine bureau chief Sabra Ayres — fired her within weeks of her starting her job when she told a VP he was sending a woman to the front line who wasn’t ready, and bypassing a middle aged woman in the process — and thus there is no reason for us all to be simultaneously fascinated, enervated, sickened, and outraged. (Nina Jankowicz)

Trump encourages Russia to “do whatever the hell it wants,” while Already Dead Joe Biden is hung up on “rules” and “diplomacy” and “getting countries to work together” ha ha what an already dead guy. — Heather Cox Richardson.

Jeff Tiedrich has some thoughts on this topic. They are DUDE WHAT THE FUCK.

I haven’t read the Project 2025 white paper — the Heritage Foundation’s plan for how to Make America a White Straight Christian Nation Again on day one of Trump II —because it’s too horrifying. The least I could do is read The New Republic that read it for us. Maybe I will tomorrow.

Joe Biden’s economy still white fucking hot — delivering more to the working class while upper classes have lost purchasing power — but “the working class” (of white people) still loves Trump. I wonder why that could be. (Jon Chait at New York mag)

Who wants to read about Jason Kander saving 383 souls in Afghanistan via a fake wedding? Depends HOW MUCH YOU LOVE TO CRY. — Charlie Pierce / Kander’s book Invisible Storm: A Soldier's Memoir of Politics and PTSD (Wonkette commission link) / Big big story (subscriber only, which it turns out I am one!) at Kansas City Star

Kris Kobach is apparently still Kansas state attorney general, and is busy telling schools they have to out trans kids to their parents even though that is not state law. Maybe Jason Kander is ready to get back into politics again. (I just checked, Kander is in fact a lawyer, which is helpful for attorney generaling.) (ABC News)

This is a crazy good story that I’ve had open for weeks because the hed is so boring, but you will not be bored! Marvel at the company that did actual bona-fidey paternalism for its workers, sending their kids to college and retiring them at 65 with 3/4 pensions and renting them tidy houses for $21 a month (about $250 today)! Laugh in empathy with the IWW organizer who bitched, “it would take a Sherlock Holmes to find any militancy in these tame apes”! Have your soul fall out of your body that of course the company was taken over in a hostile … thingie … decades ago, and not even sold off for parts, because nobody can figure out what to do with a tidy, pleasant little company town. — New Yorker

Well I don’t think anyone would get in trouble if they killed a crack bear that had invaded their home, as they do. (Lowering the Bar)

Oh man I love steak Diane. — Southern Living

I tricked you, there’s no Taylor Swift Super Bowl suite story, because I don’t care.

