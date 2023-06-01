The building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, is ... okay, listen. They were going to demolish the building on Tuesday while the friends and families of two men still missing flipped their shit out front, and then finally announced they wouldn't after ANOTHER WOMAN WAS RESCUED MONDAY NIGHT. (AP)

Georgia has arrested ... a bail fund. For organizing and supporting protests against Cop City. Because supporting protest is "domestic terrorism." I ... WHAT? — Intercept

Corrupt scumbucket Texas AG Ken Paxton done finally got impeached, and now he ain't get to be AG no more until the Texas Lege decides his fate : ) (Proclamation)

A refresher/reminder on Russia's newest resident Tara Reade, should you need it. (Politico / Amanda Marcotte at Salon )

Oklahoma supreme court strikes down abortion bans, on account of CONSTITUTION. — Politico

Oh no, everybody hates their Republican congressmen : ( — Navigator Research report

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart retiring effective now-ish. What up, Chris Stewart? (Politico)

Good read from Krugman on how the wind became woke. (Gift link New York Times)

California's prison population has dropped by almost half in 15 years. (Calmatters)Which means the scraggly sad outpost of Blythe is drying up because it probably won't have a prison no more. (Also Calmatters)

There are about a hundred thousand trans adults in Florida, and none of them can access health care now, Jesus Christ. — Erin in the Morning

Al Pacino's old balls up in somebody's hoonerneener. What is wrong with these old balls men. (CNN)

Love you Rosalynn Carter. (Carter Center)

That's not cancel culture, Boston College president Robert A. Brown, you simpering useful idiot for rightwing hacks. — Popehat

If Wonkette ever sues me ... well, that would be weird. But Project Veritas is suing James O'Keefe and lolllll fuck that guy. (Daily Beast)

I guess sports! is more popular than politics, but is it ten times more popular? I should not be jealous, but reading about the 40,000 paid subscribers Defector had within a month of starting is kind of hurting my feelings! If you are one of the 641,000 Wonkette readers last month who is not currently sending us money, you could do that, if you are able! — Columbia Journalism Review

Do you want to visit me in Henri Matisse's apartment? I live there because I own it. I have to paint those kitchen cabinets though. SHY! — Robb Report

Barbie's Dreamhouse in the new Barbiemovie, I love you so much. (Architectural Digest)

