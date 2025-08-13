Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

What are we reading today? Some things!

I guess Donald Trump gave a lunatic press conference Monday about sending the Guard into DC, like he “couldn’t” on January 6. I don’t know, it was my day off and I wouldn’t have watched that shit anyway. (Jeff Tiedrich) I guess it’s a coincidence that all the cities Trump is talking about invading are run by Democratic mayors in Democratic states, surely nothing to worry about. (The Bulwark) Radley Balko, The Only Good Libertarian™ except I mean it, thinks it is bad, actually, that Trump is invading Washington DC (again). (Balko)

How’s about an update on the Texas Dems? Well this asshole lady and somebody else showed up to the Senate so they could pass their shitmaps, but the House is still out! (Democracy Docket)

Hey, do these benefits cuts to 400,000 really-low-income, severely disabled adults and children count as “cutting Social Security and Medicaid”? (CBPP)

That’s okay, because Trump’s new BLS guy to replace the woman Trump fired for not making up the numbers wants to “sunset Social Security.” Yay for everyone! (I Heart Radio transcript)

This emergency weather responder person was supposed to embed with Texas emergency services months ago, to help localities get their emergency weather shit together. You’ll never guess what happened then. (Texas Monthly)

This guy says the strain on the grid is a gimme for continuing to invest in green energy. I hope he’s right! (Heatmap)

The UK is asking people to delete old emails because of “strain on data centers” in their worst-ever drought. Has anybody considered unplugging the AI? Don’t be ridiculous! (404 Media) The AI data centers aren’t just eating all the water, they’re also eating billions of moneys! (Where’s Your Ed At)

It doesn’t seem like the Vances are very happy together, isn’t that a shame. It also doesn’t seem like it would be very hard to talk JD into the Matthew Broderick husband role in the Stepford Wives remake. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

It seems too also like maybe JD Vance might be upfucking all this Epstein Files messaging advertently. (Bill Kristol et al. at The Bulwark)

Yes I know Evan already gave you the (paywalled? EVAN!) Bulwark post on Laura Loomer’s Bill Maher lawsuit deposition, with the baloney in MTG’s slacks; but did he give you the whole 228 page thing? (Starts at page 12, after some superlawyering from Wonkette’s vanquished foe, Larry KLAYMAN!) Well I’m not looking it up because I’m too busy opening this here tab. (Deposition)

Trump’s Alaska “summit” with very special guest Vladimir Putin: What’s that about? Some bullshit! (Nicholas Grossman at The Bulwark)

This is how you do it: You tell them to take their strings-attached whites-only grants and shove them up their ass. (Forbes)

A NICE TIME! :D Sherrod Brown is running for Senate again! (Politico)

LOLLLLLLLLLL :) (Patch)

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

WONKMEET in CLEVELAND with me, Shy, and Cleveland’s newest resident, Ziggy Wiggy! Aug. 16, 1 p.m. at the Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. I’m buying!

What time is it? It’s time to IMPEACH!

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate

Leave a comment