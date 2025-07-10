Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
40m

That is of course, until a Universalist Church gay priest openly endorses a Democrat, then all bets are off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
28m

Dear IRS,

If you're okay with this, then tax the motherfuckers already. Fair is fair.

Kisses,

EQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
124 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture