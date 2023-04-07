Tennessee House expelling (two of) the Tennessee Three is all anyone's going to be talking about. Here's Dok's liveblog. Awfully nice of them to make Rep. Justin Pearson A STAR.

Clarence Thomas, common man appreciator of Walmart parking lots and megayachts. (Pro Publica)Jonathan Chait among everyone else in the world who's piiiiissssssed. (New York mag)

US Supreme Court (guess who dissented!) refuses to use its shadow docket to reinstate a West Virginia law barring like one trans girl in the state from running track. — Joe My God . Or for a Lawdork perspective (including other stuff plus Clarence Thomas) ... Lawdork .

Kid Rock is shooting Bud Light cans because ohhhhh shit they did a trans! No, it's even stupider than that. (NBC News)

Is it a sin for a Christian to use trans people's preferred pronouns? Probably, it's WND and I didn't read it.

Proposed Biden Education Department rule on trans athletes kind of ... yeah nah that ain't it chief. — AP

Tricia Cotham, the North Carolina Democrat who just switched parties to give Republicans a veto-proof supermajority, is a "professional victim" who never takes responsibility, says a former advisor. So her new home is perfect for her then. (Vice)

Robyn is having a cow in the chatcave (A HAPPY COW) about the Oklahoma AG moving to vacate Richard Glossip's conviction. (KOCO)

Charlie Kirk: Gun deaths — "unfortunate" — are just worth it, okay. — Media Matters

Mayor Karen Bass gonna fix the damn potholes, Michigan I mean LA! (Facebook)

The PI who went to prison for trying to access Trump's taxes o.O (The Bulwark)

Nods sagely: Same.

But by the end of the nineteenth century the family had overextended itself financially—having built, among other things, a private rail line to expedite its gatherings for Sunday lunch—and the estate was subdivided and sold off.

The Washington wife and Playboy model who became an Italian princess. No, like a real one, with Caravaggios and shit. Old New Yorker.

The macabre history of the Frank Lloyd Wright Bradley House in Kankakee, Illinois. There, I have given you two magnificent longreads to enjoy for later! (Chicago Mag)

Architectural Digest looks at "Garden Futures: Designing With Nature" at the Vitra Design Museum. Want to go to there, etc.

If you are shopping at Amazon anyway, the following link gives us a small cut.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Love Wonkette? LOVE WONKETTE!

Want to just donate once?