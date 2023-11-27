Elon wearing a teeny tiny bulletproof vest. ( via )

Loathed Elon Musk is in Israel right now with loathed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touring Kfar Aza, one of the kibbutzim Hamas attacked on October 7. We guess that’s what you do after you endorse vile antisemitism on your website and then have a lawsuit-filing temper tantrum because people called you on it — and on the proliferation of Nazi content on Twitter — and you lost lots of advertisers.

He explained on Twitter early this morning, “Actions speak louder than words,” which is not a thing any human says about themselves. Anyway, the comment from Media Matters’s Matthew Gertz here is more pertinent:

We guess his action is getting on his private jet and going to visit the guy most Israelis blame for the attack on their country for some photo ops.

Esther Solomon, editor-in-chief at Haaretz, was not impressed:

Well, that’s not subtle.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem Post reporter Amy Spiro said it’s “Hard to stomach welcoming someone who just days ago endorsed a virulently antisemitic trope, has dabbled for years in antisemitism and has turned this platform into a cesspool of hate. It’s quite frankly gross.”

So that’s going well.

For more on Elon’s big PR visit to a war zone (like he’s a head of state or something LOL), Rolling Stone has a nice roundup.

Or you can just skip that and check out this tweet Aaron Rupar found Elon sending from Israel this morning:

Cool, a joke that was fresh on Facebook several years ago.

That’s about right.

