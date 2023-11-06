Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

The justices are bad gun historians, Wall Street Journal! Thank you for your service! — WSJ at MSN haha no paywall

Some judges are daring the bad gun historian justices to overturn them in its order Fuck Yeah Illinois May Regulate Assault Weapons, What Are You, Stupid? (That’s the title!) (Ruling)

Trump’s lawyers going absolutely beyond, trying to force a mistrial by loudly bitching about Judge Arthur Engoron’s clerk after he already imposed a gag order about “stop bitching about my clerk.” Jesus, he’s piiiiissssed. (Order)

Heather Cox Richardson trying to bum you out hard, with the Ryan Zinke bill to ban Palestinians from the US, and also all the crazy truly fascist stuff Trump wants to do in a second term.

I’m not even going to link to the new New York Times poll showing Trump ahead of Biden in five key states including Michigan because a) I don’t believe them and b) I don’t wanna and c) I know when the youngs vote for Trump or stay home because Biden loves Jewish people doing genocide, and then Trump actually nukes the Middle East, they will say it’s our fault Hillary didn’t even go to Wisconsin.

Simon Rosenberg’s not overly worried about it, but I don’t know that Simon Rosenberg is taking into account how mad young people are about Israel and Palestine. (Hopium Chronicles) Dan Pfeiffer’s fairly worried about it. (Messagebox)

Mark Meadows’s publisher has pulled his book off the shelves and is suing him for millions since he admitted under oath it was all a pack of damned lies. Oh … no. — Daily Beast via Yahoo

I get the teachers’ point that the heroes of To Kill A Mockingbird are white saviors, and Tom Robinson is literally voiceless, and if they don’t want to teach it to their students I understand. But contrary to what they’re claiming, of course it’s censorship to try to get the book removed from the school district’s approved materials completely, and it’s not really that different from parents who want to “protect” students from learning racism exists. — Gift link Washington Post

Fascinating, via Phil Lewis: The Black cowboy towns of Oklahoma, and one, Boley, one of the few that still remains, which was settled on land from the daughter of a Creek Freedman after the Trail of Tears. (Oklahoma Indians like the Citizen Potawatomi had their own. It was called the Trail of Death. Oh look, it’s my master’s thesis!) — Public Integrity

Thank you for reading Wonkette. This post, like all Wonkette posts, is public so feel free to share it. Share

Big layoffs at the Washington Post (Vanity Fair) and after they finally got rid of the mortifying Fred Ryan, the new CEO is a Rupert Murdoch guy, so that’s terrible (Washington Post).

Keshia Knight Pulliam, yes Rudi from “The Cosby Show,” is living her best life, on a farm and with a hot husband. Good for her! Now I would like to see more hot pix … of the farm. (Black Enterprise)

Tell us about the flight check-ins, Travel & Leisure. Okay thanks.

If you’re shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link to get there gives us a small commission.

Amazon portal

I just want to donate once!

One time donation!