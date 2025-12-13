The very beautiful Queso Blanco, courtesy of our pal Joelle!

Happy weekend!

Today is National Ice Cream Day, which … seems like a waste, really. Like, don’t get me wrong, I’ll eat ice cream any day of the year and I’m not not thinking of the strawberry Haagen-Dazs in my freezer right now, after having mentioned it — but if you were an ice cream shop or manufacturer, you would probably want a warmer day than today for that. I would think. Then again, ice cream shoppes are everywhere and all year round now (seriously — there is now an ice cream shop every other weirdly expensive cookie shop and/or fancy donut shop in Wicker Park these days) so what do I know?

It is also National Hot Cocoa day, which feels a little more appropriate. I already celebrate that most days, but perhaps today I’ll make it special with some powdered peanut butter (it is DELICIOUS and you are welcome).

Still, I’d hate to not be festive, so let’s kick things off here with the 1972 classic film Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny! It’s … well, it’s definitely something.

Though if you want, you can always watch the RiffTrax version.

Your next present is an old Christmas commercial for the Canadian Shoppers Drug Mart chain, starring Shoppers Drug Mart spokesperson … Bea Arthur. I share this with you because the featured mantle filled with pictures of Bea Arthur in a sequin blazer is #decoratinggoals. I’m not even kidding. I absolutely will have this someday.

And here is a real gift that I honestly did not know existed but am VERY excited to watch. A Kate Bush Christmas Special!

Though I admittedly already skipped ahead to her dance with a drag queen and a very fancy adult baby.

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!