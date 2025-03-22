Here is Sherlock and his teddybear or squirrel or platypus, courtesy of our pal Chris!

Happy weekend!

Today is March 22, which means that it is simultaneously Talk Like William Shakespeare and Talk Like William Shatner Day, which is pretty convenient given that William Shatner actually got his start as a Shakespearean actor.

Thus, because we love a theme, your first present of the day is (obviously) William Shatner doing Hamlet.

For comparison, I present to you Jim “The Ernest Guy” Varney also doing Hamlet.

And, naturally, fellow Star Trek guy Patrick Stewart doing two versions of a speech from Titus Andronicus.

Oh! And since I really, really love you all? A thing I am absolutely shocked I did not know about, but YOU ARE WELCOME!

And for your final present … Incubus. The William Shatner movie that is entirely in Esperanto, the fake “universal” language that I once made a very concerted effort to learn for about four weeks.

MAGIC.

