It's A Good Day
They took our joy, we got it back.
Sorry we're late, we were trying to find a video of Vice President Kamala Harris announcing the Senate has voted 53-47 to confirm Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, without it being a tweet about, like "HERSTORY!"
BREAKING: Applause breaks out in Senate chamber as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman ever confirmed to sit on the nation’s highest court. https://abcn.ws/3uflaj4 pic.twitter.com/HRA8dOUsqA
Come on, nerds.
Let's all cry now, but not like Lindsey Graham is crying, rather like people who aren't a bunch of vicious little buttholes and who can see the arc of the universe bending just a little bit more.