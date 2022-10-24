Democrat Tina Kotek has a new plan of attack in the Oregon governor’s race, and it involves attacking current Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. These are the most desperate times that are begging for desperate measures. Kotek is trailing in the polls against Republican Christine Drazan thanks in part to “independent” Betsy Johnson. Polls have also shown that Kate Brown is the least popular governor in the nation.

PREVIOUSLY:



Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Is Nation's Least Popular Governor, So That Seems Unfair



Oregon Dem Gov. Kate Brown: RECALL THIS, MOTHERF*CKERS

When the homeless crisis came up at Thursday’s debate, Kotek said, “Three years ago, I called for a homelessness state of emergency. Gov. Brown did nothing. I will lead where Gov. Brown couldn’t or wouldn’t on this issue.”

Then-Oregon House Speaker Kotek recommended a state of emergency for homelessness in January 2020. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, she hoped that this would "allow city agencies and nonprofit providers to more easily put homeless shelters on plots of land not zoned for such a use.”

Kotek also wanted to allocate up to $100 million in one-time funds that would expand Oregon’s shelter capacity. She wanted to establish “navigation centers” in Eugene and Salem that would offer low-barrier shelter, case management, and services to unsheltered people all in one facility.

Here’s Kotek detailing her plan to help get people off the streets and into real housing.

“🎬 New TV ad‼️ Early on, Tina was an advocate at Oregon Food Bank and still volunteers at her church's food pantry. She understands the complexity of Oregon’s homelessness crisis and has a plan to help people get off the streets. WATCH 👇 #orgov #orpol” — Tina Kotek (@Tina Kotek) 1659456657

She has good ideas! Brown seemed open to them in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state just two months later. It’s not so much that she did nothing. There was a lot on her plate.



Nonetheless, Oregon has clearly soured on Brown. A Morning Consult poll in May showed her with a 41 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval. This repudiation doesn’t seem entirely based in governing philosophy. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are equally progressive but remain popular. The same poll had Inslee with a 52 percent approval rating and Newsom with a whopping 57 percent.

Kotek can’t win if voters think she’s Kate Brown 2.0, so distancing herself from her one-time political ally makes sense. She’s also not sparing Drazan, who she says literally “walked off the job, blocking millions for emergency shelters.” Democrats had supermajorities in the House and Senate, but Drazan, the House Republican leader, staged a walkout designed to stall progress on legislation during a 35-day "short session.” The previous year, Senate Republicans fled the state to prevent Democrats from passing environmental legislation.

A measure to end legislative boycotts qualified for the November ballot, so Democrats could do a lot of good so long as they keep a Republican out of the governor’s office. Drazan wouldn’t have to boycott legislation. She could just veto it.

During Thursday’s debate, all three candidates said they would support Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed plan that would ban unsanctioned camping in the city and relocate the unhoused to designated camping areas.

From the Oregonian:

Kotek said Wheeler’s proposal, if enacted, would make it easier for outreach teams to reach homeless individuals and she vowed to hold Wheeler accountable for getting people off the streets. “From what I understand of Mayor Wheeler’s plan, I think he’s headed in the right direction,” she said. “But I’ll be honest, Mayor Wheeler and the city have promised a lot of things. They need to actually make it happen.”

Kotek calling out fellow Democrats Wheeler and Brown isn’t opportunistic scapegoating. She’s acknowledging the lack of movement on homelessness, which has frustrated Oregonians. She needs to convince voters she’s a Democrat with an actual plan and that she’s not afraid to act. Otherwise, Gov. Christine Drazan will unleash her army of street sweepers.

[ OPB / Oregonian ]

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?