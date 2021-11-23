We're going to put this one up on time because on the White House's website it actually says "we will begin shortly" and maybe they really are going to begin shortly.

Or maybe not.

Oh well, we'll find out together!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?