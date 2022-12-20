The Supreme Court might kill affirmative action at college, but underprivileged rich white kids will still enjoy legacy admissions. (Mother Jones)

Who’s gonna break it to James Carville that "wokeness" didn't cost Democrats seats this year, and Republican culture war battles mostly failed? (HuffPost)

This $11,500 toilet has Alexa installed inside awaiting your command and powerful poops. (Robyn sent this link to me.) (The Verge)

Happy Holidays (to everyone but Donna McKechnie) from Broadway Barbara! (Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Sprecher (@leah_sprecher)



Gas prices haven't been this low since July 2021. Now you have no excuse not to visit that weird spare grandmother this Christmas. (CNN)

Has Covid made your personal relationships stronger and more durable? (Wall Street Journal)

Kaitlin Byrd on the overlooked voters who squelched the Red Wave. (Dame)

As a child of the 1980s, I greatly resent the classic American mall but I do love the open-air versions that feel like town squares. (The Nation)

Orange rivers in Alaska areclimate change’s impressionist painting. (The Atlantic)

Here are some amazing Black writers who belong on your bookshelves. It's the perfect holiday gift! (Ebony)

Oh, I meant "bookshelves" metaphorically. Digital media exists and is tidier. You'll also save a fortune the next time you move. (Washington Post)

Why, yes, my cousin Daniel Dodd-Ellis is starring in the German version of Hamilton, which is considered among the best of European theatre this year. (New York Times)

This is the first Christmas morning when I'll watch "Batman: The Animated Series" holiday episodes since Kevin Conroy's death. It's hard not to feel slightly less merry.

