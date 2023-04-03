As we've said before, Donald Trump has been indicted and is expected to turn himself in for arraignment on Tuesday and the MAGA Industrial Complex has not been taking it well.

Let's check in on the Sunday shows and see how some of them are doing now.

Joe Tacopina Returns!

It seems like only yesterday ( or last week ) that we reveled in the "brilliant" legalese of Joseph Tacopina, Trump's current attorney and a man who answers the question "What would happen if The Brooklyn Brawler practiced law instead of wrestling?"

This week, Tacopina made dual appearances on CNN's "State Of The Union" and ABC's "This Week," but with similar results. On CNN, when host Dana Bash asked him what we could expect from Trump's return to New York, Tacopina set the expectations low.

TACOPINA: [...] I honestly don't know how this is going to go, hopefully as smoothly as possible, and then we begin the battle to right this wrong, because it's a -- really, it's a day that, in my opinion, the rule of law in the United States has died.

Remember, kids: Showing that no one is above the law is the true death of justice.

Tacopina continued his argument from last week that hush money and lying is ok as long as it's from "personal funds" while decrying the perceived injustice inflicted on Trump.

TACOPINA: This is a case of political persecution. [...] had he not been running for presidency, he would not have been indicted.

Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, and now Donald John Trump. Let us never forget how Gandhi paid hush money to an adult film star or MLK incited an insurrection ( twice ) or Mandela asked the secretary of state of South Africa to find him the votes to be president!

On ABC, a simple follow-up question caused Tacopina's rhetorical house of cards to collapse.

“TACOPINA: This is something that we believe is a political persecution & I believe people on both sides of the aisle believe that STEPHANOPOULOS: What evidence do you have that Democrats see this as political persecution? TACOPINA: *word salad*” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1680446019

Trump's Other Trusty Lawyer

On "Fox News Sunday," Trump attorney James Trusty gave a truly hilarious answer when asked about Trump's brilliant unhinged attacks on the judge overseeing his case.

TRUSTY: Well look, the president is a big believer in free speech [...]

Yes, the guy who used pepper spray to clear a peaceful protest so he could take a photo-op and had his White House try to take down a tweet calling him a "pussy ass bitch" is such a free speech champion.

Speaking Of "Free Speech"...

"Fox News Sunday' also had on Trump's former attorney general, William "Pepper Balls" Barr!

Barr hedged his bets but still agreed with the rightwing talking points.

BARR: Based on what we know it certainly appears to be [a political prosecution] and I think the American people see that [...]

That or they are the committed 25 percent who support bigots who receive normalizing Lesley Stahl interviews.

When Shannon Bream asked Barr if he ever felt pressure to bend or ignore the law as attorney general, Barr became a bit defensive, especially at the notion that he was Trump's "toady" (which he was).

BARR: [...] He [Trump] was calling for people's scalps and, from what he said after I left, he was mad at me for not delivering scalps. But the idea that I was a toady was something fostered by the mainstream media and I've...which of his enemies were prosecuted? Who did I use the criminal justice process against? And there's usually crickets. [...]

It may be hard to see or hear them if you pepper spray them. Here's another reminder that Barr was corrupt as hell.

School Shootings? We Need More Guns!

Spirit Halloween Nick Fury, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, appeared on CNN's "State Of The Union" and was asked about the Republican Party's downright nihilistic inaction on gun control.

youtu.be

CRENSHAW: Now, because it's so random and unexpected, it's hard to prevent. And because -- and they seem like they happen a lot, but they're still anomalous events, and they're very difficult to build a pattern behind. [...]

Pushing back, Bash pointed out a very common denominator.

BASH: You said that they're random.The one through line in these deaths is that they are shootings. Therefore, they are done by guns. And guns are the leading cause of death for children and teensin the US. So shouldn't helping save the lives of children be a top priority for you, as a member of the House majority?

Crenshaw suggested the ONLY idea Republicans have for gun violence.

CRENSHAW: No, it absolutely should be, which is why I say I would look to the thing that would absolutely stop this, which is putting armed police officers at every school. [...]



BASH: So...



CRENSHAW: That's a preventive measure. That, I know will stop this. And there was nothing like that in these last few mass shootings. There's no armed guards there.



BASH: So, the answer is more guns?



CRENSHAW: So, if I'm just looking for actual solutions, that would be it.



BASH: So the answer is more guns?



CRENSHAW: No, the answer is armed guards. No, the answer is armed guards, right, armed guards. Yes, more guns [...]



BASH: There were supposed to be armed guards at the schools in both Uvalde in your home state of Texas and Parkland, and that didn't help anything.

Republicans love guns unconditionally ... unless marginalized groups both past and present begin arming themselves due to credible threats and violence. That seems like the only guns they wanna control.

We End On A Lighter Note

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he's running for president on ABC's "This Week" with Jonathan Karl.

Our Prediction:

“Asa Hutchinson’s chances at being the GOP nominee: ” — M3Writer (@M3Writer) 1680530149

Have a week.

