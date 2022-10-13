Debate season rolls on, and with any luck we should have working livestreams right here for two of them tonight. Unlike previous outings, neither appears to be on YouTube, though, so we'll have to see whether the embedded video player machines actually work! The Internet is wonderful and terrible!

First, here is the Michigan governor debate, between incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who's seeking a second term, and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who's fucking crazy and a little scary. Our platform says the video from WOOD-TV in Lansing is actually embedded, and it appears to be auto-playing right now as we type this up, which is a little disconcerting! The debate is set to start at7 PM Eastern.Fortunately its default state appears to be muted, so that's good at least.

[embed now removed so it'll stop autoplaying, yeesh, and I was wrong about the audio, too!]

If only the same could be said of Tudor Dixon, a MAGA loony who is fortunately behind in the polls, but is likely to be at least entertaining to watch in sort of a terrible, Manos: The Hands of Fate kind of way, only without Joel and the Bots, or Mike and the Bots, or even Jonah and the Bots. Dixon has funny jokes about how Whitmer was the focus of a kidnapping plot; and worries about all the porn in schools, which doesn't exist but is very scary; and also believes rape victims must be forced to give birth so there will be "evidence" of the rape, which means you can be fairly sure she doesn't even watch Law and Order SUV, the series about cops solving sex crimes out of a Ford Explorer.

We really hope the debate plays for you, if not, you can definitely see it at WOOD-TV and talk about it here! Unless that fails too!

Also, Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), the Senate's Dumbest Republican (with an asterisk, because so many others) is set to hold his second debate with Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. We had the first of their two debates here on yr WonkTV Friday, but darned if we could find a YouTube stream for this one. For this second one, the stream is at WTMJ-TV, the station whose call letters make us grind our teeth. Maybe their embed code will work here, let's find out! This one starts at7 PM Eastern also!

Again, that looks like it is just playing away automatically, so maybe it will work too!

If you're a real glutton for debate punishment, Colorado's gubernatorial debate between incumbent Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Goober Cat Lady Heidi Ganahl runs at8 Eastern HERE, and darned if there seems to be even an embed code!

Enjoy your debate(s) kids! As ever, the actual Open Thread will remain Robyn's story about that "I'm not White I'm Italian!" guy running for mayor of Los Angeles, he's wrong, so head back there after the debates or after you give up on trying to watch 'em.



Also too, join us tomorrow evening for, we HOPE, the Georgia Senate debate betweenRev. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker at 7 Eastern,and maybe also the Wisconsin Governor's debate betweenTony Evers and Tim Michels at 8 Eastern!

