Happy belated Hanukkah and Merry Christmas and Kwanza!

Here is a playlist of Wonkette songs! And being songs is about all they have in common. Some are funny, some are sad, some are artsy, and some are barely actually songs. Some are from this year and some are from much much much much earlier.

Put it on for the holidays — they are not at all holiday songs, they’re literally just songs Marcie or Rebecca or Evan threw in tabs or an article or even alluded to as the mood struck them — and there’s guaranteed to be at least one song you love, and one you hate.

Such is life.

Season’s Greetings and OPEN THREAD!

Share with a friend! Share

Tip your DJ!

Want to donate just once?