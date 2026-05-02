Wonkette

Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3m

"Lemons and limes" is cockney rhyming slang for apples and pears.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
1m

Given how Hegseth is provisioning our Navy, I wouldn’t be surprised if our sailors start getting scurvy.

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