The lovely Rainbow, courtesy of our pal Tetman!

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Scurvy Awareness Day, so … be aware of scurvy? I do not personally have to worry about scurvy as I drink a lot of gin and tonics, go through bags of clementines a little too regularly, and am not a pirate, but I don’t know about the rest of you. It is also Free Comic Book Day, which I remember being a big deal to people at one point, and Kentucky Derby Day, aka, an excuse to wear fascinators in public for people who aren’t me, a lady with zero qualms about wearing a fascinator in public for no reason. Or every reason.

Your first present today is something very close to my heart, and it is my dear, dear friend Pandora Boxx, as Carol Channing, talkin’ about scurvy on RuPaul’s Drag Race. You are welcome!

If you do the Instagram thing, go and give her a follow, on account of how she is goddamn hilarious and one of the best humans I know.



Your next present, because I have to listen to it now, legally, is the actual Carol Channing singing “Jam Tomorrow” from a deeply confusing star-studded version of Alice in Wonderland. Though, to be fair, not quite as confusing as 1976’s Alice in Wonderland: An X-Rated Musical Fantasy, a thing that exists, in case you did not know.

I will not be posting a video of that, in case you were wondering.

Next up, because I feel like it, I am blessing you with a clip from one of the greatest films of all time, Drop Dead Gorgeous, in which a young Denise Richards does her rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” with a Jesus. On wheels.

Truly a classic, even if it’s barely camp anymore. Like, seriously, I can picture way too many MAGA celebs doing this in all earnestness and it frightens me. (But just as an aside, I’m so glad that Denise Richards really seems to be doing so well since leaving her snake oil salesman husband, whom I have known was hot garbage since Season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.)

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Talk amongst yourselves!