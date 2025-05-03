Karina the Siamese mix in her natural habitat: a sunbeam, courtesy of our pal Vincent!

Hello and Happy Weekend!

Today is, I guess, Naked Gardening Day, which does not seem like a great idea, even if it were something one was doing in private. There’s a lot of dirt and debris involved. Wood chips … could get dangerous. I would not recommend it. I mean, I guess you could water some plants naked, but that really depends on your whole living situation.

Today is also the Kentucky Derby, which I always use as an excuse to buy fascinators and then never do anything for, because I forget about it and make entirely different plans.

Neither of those things have anything to do with your present today, which you are getting because it is the birthday of one Christopher Cross, the proverbial radio star killed by video. It is the classic web series Yacht Rock, which far too few people have seen, it turns out. Or at least some people I was out with recently. So if you are one of those people, you are WELCOME.

Talk amongst yourselves!