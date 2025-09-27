Happy Weekend!
It’s been fall, technically, for five days already. Sadly, even in Chicago, it’s been in the 80s, which is just rude, because all I want is to wear tights and boots and plaid. Technically, today is National Scarf Day, and yet it is clearly not yet scarf weather. Fucking global warming, screwing with all of our sartorial dreams.
If you are anything like me, and you probably are not, the first thing you think about when you think about scarves is Isadora Duncan, the mother of modern dance who, you know, died when her very long scarf got caught in the wheel of a convertible and she choked to death. Do you know how much I love Isadora Duncan? I love Isadora Duncan so much that if I start talking about her, I will actually start crying.
Anyway! Here is some of the only known footage of Isadora Duncan that exists!
And here is a recreation Narcissus, the dance she famously choreographed to Chopin’s Waltz in C sharp minor, Op. 64, No. 2.
How absolutely fucking gorgeous is that?
If you ever find yourself with a deep need to be inspired to be extremely fabulous and bohemian and glamorous, I highly recommend her autobiography, My Life, which is actually my favorite autobiography of all time. I would also recommend Isadora, the movie based on her life, starring Vanessa Redgrave.
Lindsey Halligan, the Miss Colorado Third Runner-Up turned legal genius who is prosecuting James Comey for Trump, is off to a rip-roaring start.
She filed two different copies of the indictment with the judge, one of them with a count that had been rejected by the grand jury:
"𝘚𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦. 𝘐'𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘥𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘳. 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳," [𝘑𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘴𝘦𝘺] 𝘝𝘢𝘢𝘭𝘢 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘏𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘯.
In football, this would be the equivalent of the team that's due to kick off to start the game setting the ball on the tee sideways, while half the team is facing the wrong way and the other half has its pads on backwards. You just know that once the game actually starts, things aren't going to get any better.
Today is also Google's 27th birthday, (something else also used as a verb.) Remember back then, when tech companies were innovative and inclusive? When their actual motto was "Don't Be Evil." Now, Serge attends dinners at the "Rose Garden Club" with his dicktator loving girlfriend.