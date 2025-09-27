Luna and Grandpa, courtesy of our pal Tim

Happy Weekend!

It’s been fall, technically, for five days already. Sadly, even in Chicago, it’s been in the 80s, which is just rude, because all I want is to wear tights and boots and plaid. Technically, today is National Scarf Day, and yet it is clearly not yet scarf weather. Fucking global warming, screwing with all of our sartorial dreams.

If you are anything like me, and you probably are not, the first thing you think about when you think about scarves is Isadora Duncan, the mother of modern dance who, you know, died when her very long scarf got caught in the wheel of a convertible and she choked to death. Do you know how much I love Isadora Duncan? I love Isadora Duncan so much that if I start talking about her, I will actually start crying.

Anyway! Here is some of the only known footage of Isadora Duncan that exists!

And here is a recreation Narcissus, the dance she famously choreographed to Chopin’s Waltz in C sharp minor, Op. 64, No. 2.

How absolutely fucking gorgeous is that?

If you ever find yourself with a deep need to be inspired to be extremely fabulous and bohemian and glamorous, I highly recommend her autobiography, My Life, which is actually my favorite autobiography of all time. I would also recommend Isadora, the movie based on her life, starring Vanessa Redgrave.

