The lovely Misty, courtesy of our pal Garnet

Happy Weekend!

Are you getting ready to head out to your local No Kings march? If so, exactly how much is George Soros personally paying you to be there? Because I’m not getting anything at all, despite being told all week that we are all getting paid to be there. How is that fair?

Anyway, it is also the birthday of Laura Nyro, whom I feel we just do not talk about enough — so here is a video of her singing a little song you may know called “Wedding Bell Blues,” which she actually wrote. It is probably my top song about a guy named Bill, followed closely by “Da Doo Ron Ron” by The Crystals.

And because it is October and I feel like being festive, here are Carol Burnett, Chita Rivera, and Caterina Valente (AKA Morticia Addams) singing “I Enjoy Being A Girl” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song. I think I’ve posted it here before, but I love it very much so let’s all just enjoy it again, hmm?

I have questions though about the “pound and a half of cream upon my face” part. Is she talking about cold cream? What would that do? Just moisturize? I have some Pond’s Cold Cream for makeup removal purposes, but I’ve never been able to get it on my face so it looks like the full white mask that ladies in old movies used to go to sleep in. Was there something else that they used? Was the cold cream different? Was it like an old fashioned version of slugging? I hope to find out someday!

Anyway! Have a nice day at the protests and feel free to drop some pictures of your signs in here (but not any that include the faces of other protesters who did not give their permission to have their face in your picture, obviously) so that we can all admire your cleverness and artistic ability!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!