Wonkette

Wonkette

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
2h

I'm gonna go OT - E. Jean has been paid the 5.6 million. How do ya suppose his morning's goin?

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Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
2hEdited

"The right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances"

The problem is that workers are often not thought to be 'real, full people.'

Remember the Irish and the Chinese immigrants who built the trains?

Yep, them.

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