Inside us all are two boxes. Photo by Jonathan Cosens Photography on Unsplash

It’s that time of year again: Giving Saturday, when we solicit donations for some of our favorite vetted nonprofit organizations, because we enjoy living in a society and we bet you do too, and we absolutely love supporting good people and good orgs.

Feeling donatey?

These are organizations that I not only recommend donating to, but which I also try to give money to whenever I can, which is not very often because I decided early on to become a journalist! I also try to volunteer my time when I can, on account of being a broke writer, and also because volunteering can be a really good time — if you’re with a good crowd.

This list is far from complete, so please feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments. These are just some good organizations I have been moved to donate to, usually after writing about them or being helped out personally by them. All of them are great.

Food

Because food banks know how to stretch every dollar, it’s often best to give money rather than food, even canned food, unless your local chapter or organization is asking specifically for food items.

Feeding America is the granddaddy of food banks with local chapters everywhere; you can find your own on the website, or you can donate to the national org. They also work to end food insecurity and hunger by addressing its underlying issues, such as strengthening and supporting government programs and supporting food co-ops.

The United Farm Workers represent the laborers who harvest the food that keeps the whole country going and are the backbone of our agricultural economy. Their very existence was born out of an epic, decades-long, world-changing struggle for representation, fair treatment, and above all fair wages.

World Central Kitchen shows up everywhere there is conflict or disaster, setting up shop to help feed the world when it’s in crisis. They also create sustainable programs on the ground in order to continue to provide tasty and nutritious meals for people in need.

Water

Water rights and consumption are among the most crucial needs of any population, including the right to take a safe shit — which is also a human right.

The World Toilet Organization fills a niche that often goes overlooked: bodily functions. This org is committed to providing safe, healthy sanitation for the entire planet. Humans need to be able to go to the bathroom safely and with dignity, wherever in the world they are, and it’s better for the world if they can, too.

Water.org does some of that work, but it is also focused on the other end of water consumption, getting safe and uncontaminated water to families across the world, as well as providing access to sanitation.

Borders

The US-Mexico border — and now, to some extent, the border with Canada — is a grey zone of surveillance and bad policing that much of the rest of the country is now also being forced to experience. We can lift everyone up by helping our most vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers.

USA for UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, has been helping and protecting displaced people and families for decades with emergency relief, cash assistance, citizenship help, and more. They do some of the most fraught and incredible work on the planet to help refugees — and the millions of stateless people who have no country to claim. They do incredible work.

Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) offers pro bono legal help and psychosocial support to unaccompanied minors, all over the world. Personally, I don’t think anybody could ever throw enough money at them.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance shows up for asylum-seekers and refugees with a focus on Black immigrants and migrants, especially Haitians, who have been particularly singled out by the Trump administration. However, they do not limit their help to Haitians.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has been my constant companion for years. The information on free speech they offer is unparalleled; they are also wonderful advocates for privacy and safety, particularly in regions that are highly surveilled.

Media

These organizations have either stepped up for me and my trusted colleagues over the years, or else some of my trusted colleagues are trying something new. Either way, all these organizations are worth your time and donations.

Are you a card-carrying member of the ACLU? Because they defended Wonkette from that 40-millionaire who was suing Rebecca and making her feel bad, and now she sends them $20 every month, and you can too!

Reporters Without Borders/Reporters Sans Frontières have also had my back for many years. Like EFF, they’ve been advocating against surveillance and for privacy and safety, particularly around protecting freedom of the press and freedom from government repression and censorship.

PEN Writes US is a fledgling splinter group of writers and academics who say they are outraged at PEN America’s refusal to adequately condemn the targeted killing of Palestinian writers and journalists. The new PEN group announced this week that they will seek full membership in its global network next September, joining more than 140 PEN centers worldwide. In the meantime, they are taking donations through Bard College.

The American Library Association says libraries are for everyone. I agree. That’s why I donate and volunteer with my own local Friends of the Library group, which generally enjoys at least some ALA support, and vice versa. (This one is mine. Come say hi!) You can donate to ALA, or find your local chapter and throw money at them, or best of all, throw money at them and then join one. Don’t have a group? Here’s how to start your own local Friends chapter or spiff up a moribund one.

My friends over at Left Coast Right Watch have been doing the hardest and dirtiest work possible for many years: keeping eyes on white nationalists and all their ideological buddies so that those of us in the disinformation space can keep tracking them. It’s also useful for keeping tabs on people who want me, personally, dead.

Health

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières are kind of my “shut up and take my money” group. I donate to them whenever I can. Also, if you donate over a long enough period of time, they send you a cool beanie with their logo on it.

CuraSmiles is local to me (in fact they’re neighbors), but they serve the entire world from their neighborhood by offering badly needed free or low-cost dental work to refugees and asylum-seekers. They are in the neighborhood of City Heights in San Diego, California, an area that is known for being a major refugee resettlement hub and in fact is sometimes called “the refugee capital of the United States.”

Environment

Climate.US used to be Climate.gov, until it got decoupled from NOAA by a bunch of fascist bullshit. Now they are a true nongovernmental organization, offering absolutely crucial information about climate hazards and resources, and they are really stepping up for this Super-Duper El Niño season that’s already raised our sea levels around here a terrifying amount.

The Audubon Society helps save the birdies, and it also helps other species out there by saving the birdies. Plus, their calendars are great!

Miscellaneous

Finally, the Association of Mouth & Foot Painting Artists can’t really be considered a charity because it’s a for-profit rather than a nonprofit; in fact, their motto is “self-help, not charity.” So instead of donating to this international group — which, as the name implies, supports and elevates artists who have lost, or who were born without, the use of their hands — consider looking around its market for gifts, or get yourself a fine-art treat for donating to all of those great nonprofits.

Don’t forget to add your own suggestions in the links below. Happy donating!

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