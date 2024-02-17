An anonymous pup from our friend Garnet!

Happy Weekend!

Sorry, I tricked you! We are not having a blowout mattress sale, or any mattress sale, because we do not sell mattresses here. Although I do think that next time I need a new mattress, I’ll just finally start that Lifetime movies podcast my sister and I have been talking about for years and get a free mattress from one of those mattress companies that sponsors every podcast on earth. Because I’m smart like that.

Alas, while there are no mattresses, I do have a lot of Presidents’ Day-related presents for you all, so it is time to get excited!

First up, we have Urkel trying to convince President Bill Clinton to enact the Urkel Air Act — and getting Bob Dole to sponsor it? This was in 1993, which you may recall was the absolute height of Urkelmania (I even had a talking doll), so it’s not surprising that the president enlisted the Urkman to help teach kids how a bill becomes a law.

Of course, not sure it was all that effective because I have absolutely no memory of it whatsoever, and I must have seen it since what the hell would I have been doing on Friday nights in 1993 other than watching TGIF? Please.

Next up … BABY OBAMA! In 1991! Doin’ a thing for the TBS Black History Minute!

Here is Porky Pig gettin’ woke and finding out that a woman could be president, all the way back in 1986. Alas, Petunia Pig never did become POTUS, which is sad because honestly she would have been a better option than a few I could name.

And here is Cher, the President of My Heart, doing a commercial for President’s Health Club (no affiliation with any actual presidents).

