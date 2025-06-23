We don’t usually start immediately with a video clip, but this 2011 one seems relevant.

DONALD TRUMP: Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and ineffective.

Now that President Nostradumbass has made his prediction come true about himself, his sycophantic stooges appeared on the Sunday shows to try to intellectually Zamboni his stupidity.

‘We Are Not At War’

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet The Press” and ABC’s “This Week,” Vice President JD Vance came to do what he does best: lie brazenly and dare you to correct him.

KRISTEN WELKER: Mr. Vice President: Is the United States now at war with Iran? VANCE: No, Kristen, we're not at war with Iran, we're at war with Iran's nuclear program.

That’s a distinction without a difference, of course. It’s as ridiculous as if Emperor Hirohito had said, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, “We’re not at war with the United States. We’re at war with the United States Pacific Fleet.”

Vance swore this would not lead to a prolonged war and would somehow spur peace talks, but his reasoning left a lot to be desired.

VANCE: I certainly empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern. But the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America's national security objectives.

Yes, all the previous presidents were dumb, according to JD Vance, and Donald Trump invented the motto “peace through strength,” according to Karoline Leavitt. The trolls are in charge.

‘No Regime Change’

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who was salivating at the possibility of these very actions last week, is now insisting we are not at war or looking to topple Iran’s regime.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Cotton told Jonathan Karl that Trump is “Donald the Dove” after all. He even added a not-so-helpful testimonial from another reliable peace-loving world leader.

KARL: Is ultimately the only way to be safe from the Iranian threat, in your view -- because I’ve heard you talking about this for a decade now -- is regime change. Does the regime have to go? COTTON: That's not President Trump's military objective. […] But, frankly, it wasn't Prime Minister Netanyahu's objective either.

Well, if Netanyahu says he didn’t want another war or regime change, who are we to argue? It’s not like we have a montage of him being full of shit for 30 years, thanks to “The Daily Show.”

Oh, right!

You also may wanna talk to South Carolina Senator, political remora and fellow war hawk Lindsey Graham, about this. Seems he got a different message from Netanyahu than Cotton did, which he shared on “Meet The Press”:

GRAHAM: So I talked to Bibi, just a few minutes ago. […] He wanted me to urge the Iranian people to end this madness, take this regime down, and have a better life for yourselves, and be part of the region in a new and different way. And second, he wanted me to tell the American people […] "This regime is not going to be tolerated by Israel," is what he told me.

Seems Cotton is either a liar or not in Bibi’s sexy group chats.

Vance made a similar statements to Welker on NBC and Karl on ABC:

KARL: Has the US ruled out targeting the supreme leader in Iran? Has the US ruled out trying to achieve regime change? VANCE: Well, first of all, we don't want to achieve regime change.

But as so often happens, Trump undercut his toadies.

This undercutting of Vance is especially sweet considering this tweet he made during the Biden administration regarding a similar situation.

If it was a ‘big deal’ then, JD, it’s a ‘big deal’ now.

Can someone check on Jake Tapper to see how his progress is on his book about Trump’s mental decline?

If It Isn’t The Consequences Of Our Actions …

We conclude with Secretary of State/USAID Administrator/National Archivist and sentient empty suit Marco Rubio on “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” on Fox News.

After Rubio beat his chest like an overcompensating clown for 18-plus minutes, Bartiromo ended the interview with a final question that gave away how little Trump and his dipshits thought of the entirely predictable consequences of their actions.

BARTIROMO: Do you expect Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt oil prices across the world?

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), “In 2024, oil flow through the strait averaged 20 million barrels per day (b/d), or the equivalent of about 20% of global petroleum.” Just the thought of a possible blockade, according to the EIA, caused the price of oil to increase from $69 per barrel (b) on June 12 to $74/b on June 13 of this year.

So what is Rubio’s plan for the possible future pain at the pump? You won’t believe it, we promise.

RUBIO: I would encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that. They heavily depend on the Strait of Hormuz for their oil. If they [Iran] do that, it would be another terrible mistake. It’s economic suicide.

Marco Rubio is begging the Chinese government to save us. Cool. We’re sure that just like when Trump scrapped the Iran Nuclear Deal in his first term, this will all work out swimmingly.

(SPOILER, they’re closing the Strait of Hormuz.)

Have a week.

