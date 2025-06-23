Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

OT: Seen on a t-shirt at the grocery this AM -

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗝𝗶𝗺 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝘄𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗽𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗼𝗹-𝗔𝗶𝗱.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Miss Grundy's avatar
Miss Grundy
3h

Every one of these maladministration shitheads should be impeached along with the Manchurian Cantaloupe.

Imagine if Bamz or OHJB had done this the Rethuglians would have been calling for their heads on spikes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
633 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture