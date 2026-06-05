Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Ug, it's so depressing. Sazan has both a fascinating and colorful history as well as unique flora and fauna. All to be ruined for the whims of some spoiled, clueless princess.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sazan

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
4h

Imagine Albanians taking to the streets over something that sounds very much like it might be a dodgy financial scheme.

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