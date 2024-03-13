Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Oh lord oh lord, what the fuck is going on in Haiti, lord protect them. (I do not really believe in the lord, but sometimes, when Haiti is in trouble, I guess maybe.) (Gift link Washington Post)

But will no one think of the precipitously declining murder rates? (Popular Info)

But also, really, it’s not okay for us to just go CRIME IS FINE. It’s not fine. (It is mostly falling though!) But like, this guy with his little ice cream shop, and the people coming down off fentanyl just walking in and taking all his ice cream. What is he supposed to do? (San Francisco Standard)

Trump marches on Social Security, annexes the RNC. (Get it? Because he also loves Hitler? Did that come through?) (Jeff Tiedrich / Politico)

Entirely too long, didn’t read, but: Trump Employee Number Five, and the 8 million words he told CNN about how (presumably, it’s so long!) he helped Walt Nauta hide all the stolen national secrets. (CNN)

Some good news out of West Virginia?! Thirty anti-trans bills limped to the session finish line, could not break the tape. (Erin in the Morning)

I don’t actually think Boeing offed its whistleblower (Daily Mail) but they did have an in-air … whoopsie again (Reuters).

Did Tesla kill Elaine Chao’s shipping magnate sister/Mitch McConnell’s shipping magnate sister in law? Seems like maybe might have done. (Indignity)

Bike lanes: good for business! Let’s put a bike lane in yr Wonkette! (Jalopnik)

Not really a bike lane!

I had to stop reading this three quarters of the way through the VERY ANGRY COMPLAINT about contractors acting as if they are entitled like staffers! BRB, I have to go make sure Gary hasn’t stolen any GODDAMN CUPCAKES. (Ask a Manager)

California’s new shiny $20 minimum wage for fast food workers goes into effect for real, not for fakesies, on April 1. How many restaurants have already been bankrupted by it? Probably all of them. (California dot gov)

From the comments, this is terriblarious. The Alaskan one bedroom that used to have … more before it all washed away in a Johnstown flood. They want $400,000 for it. (AOL)

The biggest art fraud in history? They misspelled “Damien Hirst” bwahahaha. Anyway, this very famous First Nations painter, Norval Morrisseau, some forge/frauds, a Thunder Bay crime ring, and a Barenaked Lady who’s re-created himself as a self-taught art crime detective! (Smithsonian Magazine)

Donna Rose and I could not stop watching two hours of this lady making lunch! Guess who has a pretty good grasp on THAT WAS SPONSORED CONTENT MOM, it is Donna Rose! A+ youtube media literacy, child. Now if we could just get her to believe us about people doing their own research.

