If we can keep this about Hunter Biden's penis, we think that's pretty important, OK?

But Republican House Oversight Chair and Deliverance extra James Comer is the subject of three news items right now that aren't even about Hunter Biden's penis!

Way to hide Hunter Biden's penis under a bushel, dude. At this rate America will NEVER find it.

James Comer wishes Donald Trump had bombed Mexico.

Comer told Fox News yesterday that he thinks it was a dang shame that the military did not obey Trump's brilliant idea to shoot missiles at Mexico.

“One of the things we learned post-Trump presidency is that he had ordered a bombing of a couple of fentanyl labs, crystal meth labs, in Mexico, just across the border and for whatever reason the military didn’t do it,” he said on Fox News. “I think that was a mistake.”

Of course, Comer is an idiot who doesn't know what he's talking about. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper did not write that Trump had ordered that. Trump just babbled about it because he was pretty sure we could have bombed a bunch of Mexico without the Mexicans knowing. Trump said that "no one would know it was us" if we started shooting at Mexico, specifically with Patriot missiles. His people tried to disabuse him of the notion.

"For whatever reason, the military didn't do it," said noted foreign policy mind James Comer, who thinks that was a mistake.

James Comer and Marjorie Taylor Greene gonna go visit the January 6 terrorists in jail.

As we all know, people who side with the January 6 terrorists are very concerned about how those prisoners, and only those prisoners, are being treated. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been on this bugfuck tangent for a while now. We'll never forget her memorable 2021 visit to the DC jail, when she was distraught to find the Nation of Islam newspaper available to read, but was then surprised to find out she had common ground with Nation of Islam because they both wanted to treat COVID with horse paste.

And that was the day Marjorie Taylor Greene asked Louis Farrakhan to marry her and they lived happily ever after.

No just kidding!

Anyway, Comer told Politico that he and Greene are working together to get a delegation together to go visit the terrorists. She will be the leader of the trip, and they are going to invite other members this week.

We have no indication that they will try to bring any contraband to the prisoners, but if they walk in with any weird lasagnas we would of course imagine DC jail employees will exercise their best judgment.

Maybe James Comer can get 'em to all sit in a circle so he can tell them Once Upon A Time stories about Hunter Biden's penis.

Condemn White Supremacy? But James Comer Just Met Her!

This is actually not just about James Comer, but about all Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

The Democrats on the committee have written a two-sentence statement condemning white supremacy:

We, Members of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, together denounce white nationalism and white supremacy in all its forms, including the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory. These hateful and dangerous ideologies have no place in the work of the United States Congress or our Committee.

And none of the 26 Republicans on the committee will sign it. (Their names are in the tweets we'll paste below.)

Their spox says it's a distraction. They're apparently mad because a letter from ranking member Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin to chairman Comer said that “dangerous and conspiratorial rhetoric echoing the racist and nativist tropes peddled by white supremacists and right-wing extremists” has been used by Republicans in border and immigration hearings. Apparently it references comments from both Greene and Lauren Boebert, who are allowed to sit on the committee, though it does not name them. Things about "invasions" and the like.

Congressman Raskin argues that “such language borrows from the ‘Great Replacement’ theory, the central dogma of contemporary white supremacy that has been repeatedly invoked by white nationalists to justify violent acts of domestic terrorism,” including mass murders in El Paso, Texas in 2019 , at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in Buffalo, New York in 2022.

Oh, how they hate it when you bring up how their favorite white supremacist conspiracy theory about immigration inspires mass shooters all the time.

A spokesperson for Oversight Committee Republicans told The Independent that it is “shameful that Democrats are calling efforts to protect the American people from the worst border crisis in history racist."

Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuck you . Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, and fuck you, you fucking garbage.

Here are those tweets that list all the Oversight Republicans who just can't bring themselves to condemn white supremacy or racist conspiracy theories that inspire mass shooters:

“The 26 Republicans who refused to denounce white supremacy 1. James Comer 2. Jim Jordan 3. Mike Turner 4. Paul Gosar 5. Virginia Foxx 6. Glenn Grothman 7. Gary Palmer 8. Clay Higgins 9. Pete Sessions 10. Andy Biggs 11. Nancy Mace 12. Jake LaTurner 13. Pat Fallon 14. Byron Donalds” — Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin) 1678290233

“15. Kelly Armstrong 16. Scott Perry 17. William Timmons 18. Tim Burchett 19. Marjorie Taylor Greene 20. Lisa McClain 21. Lauren Boebert 22. Russell Fry 23. Anna Paulina Luna 24. Chuck Edwards 25. Nick Langworthy 26. Eric Burlison” — Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin) 1678290233

The Independ ent reminds us this is the second time they've tried to get House Republicans to denounce Great Replacement Theory. They just won't do it.

That Maya Angelou quote about when people tell you who they are, you should believe them, it's coming to mind right now.

Now back to your regularly scheduled Hunter Biden's Penis, we are sure James Comer is extremely eager to get back to it.

OPEN THREAD!

