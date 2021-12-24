Remember when that troll Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, tried to put Jim Jordan on the House January 6 Select Committee and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said HELL and NO and GTFO ? Well, that turns out to have been a pretty good thing. Because for the second time in a week the House January 6 Select Committee sent an invitation to a sitting member of Congress, and this time it was Jordan who received the love note.

"We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th. We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail," reads the letter from Committee Chair Bennie Thompson. "And we also wish to inquire about any communications you had on January 5th or 6th with those in the Willard War Room, the Trump legal team, White House personnel or others involved in organizing or planning the actions and strategies for January 6th."

Rep. Jordan's role in fomenting lies about election fraud was well-known to everyone in the House on the day of the Capitol Riot. Indeed, as Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker wrotein their book "I Alone Can Fix It" (Wonkette cut link), Rep. Liz Cheney told Gen. Mark Milley: "While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and [Jordan] said, ‘We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.’ I smacked his hand away and told him, ‘Get away from me. You fucking did this.”

The Select Committee is reportedly zeroing in on the delay between when the Capitol was breached — after Trump told the crowd of maniacs, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” — and when the president finally released a video telling them he loved them but it was time to go home.

“That dereliction of duty causes us real concern,” Thompson told the Post . “And one of those concerns is that whether or not it was intentional, and whether or not that lack of attention for that longer period of time, would warrant a referral.”

Rep. Jordan has already acknowledged communicating with Trump multiple times on that day, including from the safe room lawmakers were evacuated to when the building was under attack.

“Look, I definitely spoke to the president that day. I don't recall — I know it was more than once, I just don't recall the times,” he told Politico's Olivia Beavers, adding that he was "sure" one of those conversations took place when the members were sequestered in an undisclosed location “because we were in that room forever.”

The committee also has questions about Jordan's role in coordinating the plot to overturn the election before January 6.

"We would also like to ask you about any discussions involving the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of January 6th or the planning for January 6th," notes Thompson in his letter. "When you were asked during a Rules Committee hearing on October 20, 2021, whether you would be willing to share with the Select Committee the information you have regarding January 6th and the events leading up to that day, you responded, 'I’ve said all along, ‘I have nothing to hide.’ I’ve been straightforward all along.'”

But it seems Jordan may have changed his tune.

“We're going to review the letter, but I gotta be honest with you. I got real concerns about any committee that will take a document and alter it and present it to the American people, completely mislead the American people like they did last week,” he told Fox's Brian Kilmeade, an apparent reference to Adam Schiff reading a snippet of a text from Jordan to Mark Meadows in which he forwarded a plan for overturning the election.

Well, at least he's being "honest" with someone .

Apparently, Jordan bears no responsibility for advising Meadows that "Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all" because he was not the original author of the plan, he just sent it along. And thus the January 6 Select Committee is WITCH HUNT.

Third verse, same as the first. Little bit louder and a whole lot worse.

[ Thompson Letter to Jordan / WaPo ]

