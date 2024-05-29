When Robert De Niro campaigned for Joe Biden yesterday outside Donald Trump’s trial in Manhattan (because that’s where all the news cameras were), he was flanked by former DC Metro Police officer Michael Fanone and former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, two of the hero cops who were attacked by January 6 insurrectionists. They were there to amplify De Niro’s message that Donald Trump is a wannabe dictator whose followers love threats and violence. Dunn and Fanone are now working with the Biden-Harris campaign to remind voters what the other candidate wants to do if he returns to power.

Not surprisingly, Trump supporters outside the courthouse shouted “TRAITOR!” at Dunn and Fanone, as Trumpers have done any time the two have appeared in public since they testified about being attacked by Trump’s brownshirts to the House January 6 Select Committee in 2021.

Dunn called attention to the anti-democratic threat posed by such violent rhetoric yesterday, saying “This is not a drill.” For his part, Fanone, who was brutally attacked by the mob and tased with his own taser on January 6, said that if Trump returns to office, he will not act “as a public servant who answers to the elected, to the people who elected him, but as an authoritarian who answers to and serves only himself.”

Fanone also added, in an MSNBC live spot, that Trump “has a violence fetish.”

Clearly, calling Trump an authoritarian with a violence fetish, however accurate that is, was too much for somebody out there, because hours after Fanone’s appearance in New York — and another round of attacks on him by influential rightwing Twitter jerks — Fanone’s 78-year-old mother was the target of a “SWATting” attack at her Virginia home.

As NBC News explains,

On Tuesday, a fake "manifesto" attributed to Fanone was sent to a number of email addresses, including some associated with a high school that Fanone attended for a year more than two decades ago. The "manifesto," viewed by NBC News, claimed that the writer had killed their mother and planned to go to the recipient's school on Wednesday and shoot more people. It provided Fanone's mother's home address. That night, Fanone told NBC News, his mother opened the door to law enforcement while in her nightgown, "mortified" to find SWAT team officers at her home.

OK, but doesn’t Fanone understand that we’re in a war against communism and illegals and groomers and electric vehicles, so anything goes? If the judge in Trump’s trial won’t let him target the jury, attorneys, and court officers’ families, it only stands to reason that the families of other enemies of the Great Man have to be visited with threats that may lead cops to shoot them on sight.

Police have no suspects, so we suppose the Usual People in rightwing media will declare that it’s unfair to suggest a Trumper sent the emails, false flag, antifa, etc.

And I am Marie of Rumania.

We guess Fanone doesn’t understand the new rules of democratic participation, though.

"How dangerous is it to send law enforcement to an address in which you essentially are describing an active shooter, in which the only person present is a 78-year-old f---ing woman," Fanone told NBC News. "This is the reality of going up against or challenging Donald Trump. ... These swatting calls are incredibly f---ing dangerous, especially when the target is somebody like my mom."

He added, “All I do is go out there and talk about what happened to me and so many other police officers, like I always have, and this is the recourse. This is the direct result of that.” But doesn’t he understand that if he would just stop lying about the gentle flower children who visited the Capitol on January 6 (and playing the video of himself being assaulted, although some Twitter experts think he was over-acting), this would all go away?

Fanone also said another version of the email, identifying the address of Fanone’s father, had also circulated, but that his father was out of the country.

During his remarks outside the Manhattan courthouse yesterday, Fanone said many incendiary things about the peaceful demonstrators whose assaults led to his suffering a heart attack and a brain injury — unless he’s faking and his doctors lied too — so it’s little wonder his mom was SWATted.

"These supporters were fueled by Trump’s lies and the lies of his surrogates, lies that the 2020 election was stolen," Fanone said. "Those same lies have been spewed by Donald Trump and his surrogates about what happened to me and so many other police officers on January 6, 2021, that day, I was brutally assaulted."

Fanone only made things worse for his family by naming the four Trump supporters convicted of assaulting him, including Daniel Rodriguez, who shocked Fanone in the neck with Fanone’s taser, and tried to explain he’d gone to the Capitol because Donald Trump said he should. Rodriguez was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison, one of the longest January 6 sentences.

Fanone followed up the list of names by libeling the convicted felons and pointing out the obvious:

“All four of these individuals are self-admitted Trump supporters, all four of them committed violent assault on law enforcement. I’m just one representative of the hundreds of police officers that were assaulted that day by Donald Trump supporters inspired by his lies, the lies that continue to this day to inspire my fellow Americans to turn against their fellow Americans, to turn against police officers.”

No no no, it’s the Trumpists who love law and order and law enforcement, and don’t you forget it. OR ELSE.

