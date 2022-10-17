Democrat Marcus Flowers faced off Sunday in a debate with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Debate” is probably not the best description for the event. Greene ranted like a deranged person — a sort of live performance of her Twitter feed — and Flowers, an Army veteran, powered through as best he could.

He challenged Greene about her involvement in Donald Trump’s jack-legged coup to overturn the presidential election, and Greene insisted she was "a victim of the January 6 riot as much as any other member of Congress.” There’s literally video of Greene smirking like an ass while chilling comfortably with her fellow sedition caucus members as Democratic congressional staffers (especially women of color) hid under tables for hours, in fear that Trump’s thugs might sexually assault and murder them.

Flowers asked her outright, "Did Joe Biden win the election, Congresswoman Greene?” and she snidely replied, "Joe Biden is the president of the United States, Marcus .” Flowers reminded everyone that Greene has actively promoted the Big Lie that Biden didn’t win legitimately and that the election was “stolen” from Trump, which is what “drove those people to the Capitol on January 6.”

“At their debate tonight, Marge Greene lost it when Marcus Flowers accused her of being involved in J6.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1665957378

That’s when Greene acted like she was on “Matlock" or something and declared, "There was election fraud in the 2020 election and my husband has the proof of it."

This is the same husband who recently ran screaming from their marriage. We don’t like to criticize people’s personal lives, but it’s just weird that she’s offering her soon-to-be-ex as her Big Lie smoking gun.

Anchor Karyn Greer tried to move Greene along to the next question, but she kept blathering about how she had "evidence of proof of election fraud.” She probably keeps it with her photo of Bigfoot. Greer desperately wanted to change the subject, but Greene whined, "OK, but he's not going to accuse me of a crime when I have not committed one.” Then she told Flowers, "You're a liar, by the way.”



Earlier, she said she wouldn’t let Flowers "defame her character,” so obviously she smeared her opponent and Democrats in general with a verbal diarrhea of conspiracy theories, rabid bigotry, and gross slander. Hunker down:

“Marge goes on an unhinged rant, saying the Democratic Party is the party of child abuse, genital mutilation, anti-white racism, and grooming kids in school.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1665958142

GREENE: Marcus, you’re a father, and you are a representative of the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is the party of child abuse. It’s the party that represents grooming children and sexualizing them in school, teaching anti-white racism in the terms of CRT education, and genital mutilation of kids, kids that can’t even get a driver’s license, can’t get a tattoo, and cannot vote. How do you stand there and represent the Democrat Party as a father? And do you believe in genital mutilation in children under the age of 18? And puberty blockers that have severe health consequences?

This might sound like an unhinged Facebook screed, but it’s also the Republican Party’s closing argument for the midterms. It’s not just Greene who’s accusing Democrats of child abuse and pedophilia. Even the outright lies about “critical race theory” are parroted by “respectable” conservatives like David Brooks.

The moderator only gently cautioned Greene about exceeding her allotted time. She wasn’t called on the carpet for repeated lies and outright personal attacks. Ignoring the moderator, Greene went on about her cruel bill that would criminalize gender-affirming care for trans children.

Flowers responded, "Wow. That was a lot, and, God bless you, Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you truly believe that, I’m praying for you.”

Yes, this is what Greene truly believes. She’s a monster. I’d save my prayers for the people she’s going to hurt.

Flowers did mention the targets for Greene’s hatred. She might describe her district — without irony or self-awareness — as “blood red Republican,” but not all her constituents live their lives the way she demands. Flowers said he often meets people who feel attacked by Greene. It explains the millions Flowers has raised in his bid to unseat her. That won’t happen, but his donors don’t feel scammed. Most of them just want to send a message.

Predictably, the very serious media watched this debate and ruled it a draw. Greene declared herself the victor, of course. She lied during the entire debate so she might as well lie about her performance. She’s nothing if not horrifyingly consistent.

[ Newsweek / Mediaite / Washington Post ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?