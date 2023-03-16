Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is before the Senate Finance Committee today, and though it was previously scheduled, you can imagine a lot of it will be about the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Politico Playbook has its own very serious "what to look for" thingie this morning, but the only REAL "what to look for" is whether Janet Yellen admits that the collapse of both banks happened because the banks did woke rompings — Lord knows what kind! — and one of them had a Lesbian Visibility Day.

If she doesn't admit it, well then she's the head wokester.

They'll probably also be asking her about this Credit Suisse business.

PREVIOUSLY! Do Banks Fail Because They're Too Nice To Gays? Is That How The Financial System Works?

LORD KNOWS WHAT KIND OF WOKE ROMPINGS WENT ON IN THAT BANK!

Better watch!

www.youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?