The week between Christmas and New Years is a good time for lying around and catching up on some longer reads, and if you are a damn weirdo, you might make those longer reads about Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump.

Olivia Nuzzi reports in New York magazine that Jared, who is Jewish, seems very much not all-in on his father-in-law's weak and sad re-election campaign, especially ever since that fateful night just before Thanksgiving when Trump found out the Nazis were coming to dinner and waddled downstairs as fast as his feet would take him so he could eat overcooked ketchup steak (or whatever was on the menu that night) with them.

Nuzzi sets the scene of what happened when Trumpworld started begging Jared and Ivanka to help Trump out of the hole he had dug for himself with his Nazi dinner:

[T]his time, Ivanka and Jared were in the Middle East, touring the pyramids and climbing on the backs of camels with their three children on their way to Qatar for the World Cup, where there was business to tend to. They were joined there by an employee from Affinity Partners, the investment firm Kushner founded in 2021, for which he has raised a reported $3 billion — a majority, $2 billion, from the Saudi public-investment fund.



When calls began to come in looking for help, looking for public support, even looking for a response, Kushner refused. Trump’s Nazi associations and overtures are his problem now. Kushner has also started giving out his father-in-law’s number to people who call with the usual asks, whereas in the past he would have positioned himself as a go-between. “He was like, ‘Look, I’m out. I’m really out,’” a person with knowledge of the situation said.



Of course, it's reportedly not just the Nazi dinner that's causing this, but rather that whole thing right there about "I'm out, I'm really out." Nuzzi notes that Jared did show up at Mar-a-Lago a week prior to the Nazi dinner, the night Trump announced he was going to "run for president" by lying around on his big laurels not doing shit, but the reasons its sources give for that are things like "familial obligation." The magazine says Trumpworld person Sam Nunberg was "only half-joking" when he said "Jared was there for the Saudis."

Ivanka had respectfully bowed out of that evening's festivities and released this statement:



“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

Also absent that night? Don Jr. and Tiffany. NY Mag says Don Jr. blamed it on "caught in bad weather on a hunting trip." Haha OK.

Indeed, Nuzzi suggests that maybe whole swaths of the Trump family don't really want their father the loser to run for president again, citing a "Trump 2024 adviser."

“There’s nobody around him who wants him to do it,” an adviser said. “Forget Jared and Ivanka — Don Jr. doesn’t want him to do it! The only person who wants him to do it is Eric’s wife, Lara, because she’s so ambitious.”

So that is all very fun.

As we said, it's a good week for catching up on your long-reads, so the Nuzzi piece is a good one on Trump's pathetic and sad quote-unquote re-election campaign, and it's got lots more gossip about Ivanka and Jared. After that, read the Emily Jane Fox on Jared and Ivanka in Vanity Fair from back in November, if you haven't finished it yet.

If however you'd rather spend the week not reading about Ivanka and Jared, we will understand.

[ NY Mag ]

