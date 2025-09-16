Three days after the murder of Charlie Kirk, allegedly by one Tyler Robinson of Utah, Vice President JD Vance and other government officials seized the means of production of Kirk’s podcast, so as not to let a good tragedy or Kirk’s audience of more than 3 million to go to waste. They put on their own state-sponsored show, right out of Vance’s office, to try to blame the killing on liberals and declare and incite retribution on George Soros, the Ford Foundation, and anyone insufficiently sad over Kirk’s death.

Yep, the regime has been swinging into an all-hands-on-deck effort to accelerate the war on enemies within that they’ve been promising since before the election, and we’ve gotten to the part where they’re urging people to turn on/in their neighbors and co-workers so they can get doxed and/or fired for failing to mourn Charlie Kirk properly, and Stephen Miller says they plan to try to persecute left-wing non-profits by whatever means, whether they broke a law or not.

And if that was not freaky enough, Trump got to musing in the White House about “pretty radical groups and they got away with murder,” and how he and Attorney General of the United States Pam Bondi are going to bring RICO charges against “some of the people that you’ve been reading about that have been putting up millions and millions of dollars for agitation.” And, he told Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sweaty ham-head boyfriend that maybe he could prosecute people in DC for hanging a trans flag as an incitement to riot.

And maybe they’ll sue, First Amendment, who cares. Trump sure doesn’t care about breaking the law and being sued, and that’s why wannabe lawbreakers love him.

Vance’s show was two hours long, but watch if you have a strong stomach:

And/or we will tell you about the worst parts until we can’t take it any more.

First, it must be said, so far as we yet know, the murder of Charlie Kirk was not political. The purpose of a political killing is to make a political point, not to be opaque about it, communicating in some video game hieroglyphs with baked-in levels of irony. We can take the alleged shooter’s word, or lack of words, for it: He did it for the attention of the gamer community. Maybe he would have shot if the speaker was Wavy Gravy, we don’t know. (NOBODY KILL WAVY GRAVY!) And if Robinson was not a Groyper, he was at least hip-wader deep in that cesspool.

Kash Patel said that Robinson left a note, but the note was destroyed, but Patel re-constructed it, but nobody can see it, but he can interpret it like peepstones that only Kash Patel can see. Meanwhile, Robinson isn’t talking, or at least is not saying what the regime wants him to say. And how pathetically desperate trying to portray Robinson’s roommate as trans, simply because he has chin-length hair and hoodies and hats with animals on them and enjoys cookies. The roommate has never identified themselves as trans to anyone! Really, that is the best they can do to show Robinson had a political motivation? Desperate.

It sure all smells like a coverup for some white-Christian-man on-white-Christian man gang warfare. But that is not going to slow down the train of this authoritarian takeover!

Anyway, Vance started off the show with a tearjerker slideshow of the Kirk family and Kirk praising Trump and helping his campaign while Christian folk strums in the background. Vance said Kirk campaigned hard to get him the VP job, but then not even 15 minutes in began to rail against “leftist extremism.” Then he brought in some special guests, starting with Stephen Miller, and you know it didn’t take him long to go full Goebbels:

“You have the crazies on the far Left who are saying, ‘Oh, Steven Miller and JD Vance, they're going to go after constitutionally protected speech.’ No, no, no. We're going to go after the NGO network that ferments, facilitates, and engages in violence.”

Oh, like the nonprofits that paid for buses to the Capitol on January 6? Don’t be silly! Back on Friday, Miller had already appeared on Hannity to boast, “The power of law enforcement, under President Trump’s leadership, will be used to find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and, if you’ve broken the law, to take away your freedom.”

Warning, screaming.

So we’re going to take away people’s money and power, BEFORE they’ve broken a law. Sounds very American, very cool!

Later in the podcast Vance got more specific about who they mean; he is furious in particular with an article by Elizabeth Spiers (former Gawker!) from The Nation, titled “Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning: The white Christian nationalist provocateur wasn’t a promoter of civil discourse. He preached hate, bigotry, and division”:

“I read a story in The Nation magazine about my dear friend Charlie Kirk. Now, The Nation isn't a fringe blog. It's a well-funded, well-respected magazine whose publishing history goes back to the American Civil War. George Soros’s Open Society Foundation funds this magazine, as does the Ford Foundation and many other wealthy titans of the American Progressive Movement. The writer accuses Charlie of saying, and I quote, ‘Black women do not have brain processing power to be taken seriously.’ But if you go and watch the clip, the very clip she links to, you realize he never said anything like that. He never uttered those words.”

Sure, okay.

Yeah, that’s worse. Vance went on later:

“Something has gone very wrong with a lunatic fringe, a minority, but a growing and powerful minority on the far Left. There is no unity with people who scream at children over their parents' politics.”

Oh, like Shiloh Hendrix?

“There is no unity with someone who lies about what Charlie Kirk said in order to excuse his murder. There is no unity with someone who harasses an innocent family the day after the father of that family lost a dear friend. There is no unity with the people who celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination. And there is no unity with the people who fund these articles, who pay the salaries of these terrorists. [...] Did you know that the George Soros Open Society Foundation and the Ford Foundation, the groups who funded that disgusting article justifying Charlie's death, do you know they benefit from generous tax treatment? They are literally subsidized by you and me, the American taxpayer.“

Didn’t you just know he would find some way to work George Soros into it? And the Ford Foundation, there’s a throwback. Elizabeth Spiers denies being paid by the Ford Foundation or George Soros. Obviously.

Everybody’s conspiring against the white man!

Vance huffed:

“While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical FACT that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far Left.”

And Miller:

“People on the Left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, then one side has a much bigger and malignant problem and that is the truth.”

Any time somebody trying to sell you something makes the point of underscoring that what they’re saying is the truth, they too desperately want you to believe it’s the truth, and probably it is not the truth. And it is not the truth, you can even ask Grok:

“Since 2016, America's Right has generated significantly more violence than the Left, particularly in terms of fatalities (96% right-wing) and terrorist incidents/plots (67% right).”

Just an hour before Kirk was shot, right over the mountains in Colorado, a 16-year-old who posted in neo-Nazi forums shot two students and killed himself. Schrödinger's fascist, both always the victim and the strongest tough guy at the same time!

Miller was talking, we guess, about a Yougov poll which found that most Americans, 87 percent, say political violence is a problem. Right now 9 percent more Republicans than Democrats say it’s a problem, but following the assassination of Melissa Hortman — Trump: “I’m not familiar. The who?” — and following the attempted assassination of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, more Democrats than Republicans said it was a problem. And a poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute in 2023 — when Democrat Joe Biden was in the White House — found that a third of Republicans agreed with the statement: “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” Just 13 percent of Democrats in the survey agreed. Not to mention, there’s who is saying it’s a problem, and who actually IS the problem. Just saying.

Melissa Hortman, who’s that?

If he had his way, he would erase her like a Harper’s Ferry plaque.

As Vance put it after he got busted lying about Haitians invading Ohio and eating dogs and cats, “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.” But he doesn’t mean ALL of the American people, of course. He means right-wing white men, who are suffering hard that they can’t be in charge of telling all their fellow citizens what to do and say. Their feelings are the real victims here! And they will punish the feelings-hurters.

Miller took to X to coo about how much fun he was having witch-hunting online for the enemies within among his fellow citizens.

“In recent days, we have learned just how many Americans in positions of authority—child services, law clerks, hospital nurses, teachers, gov’t workers, even DOD employees—have been deeply and violently radicalized. The consequence of a vast, organized ecosystem of indoctrination.”

Maybe Elon Musk should do something about his hellsite, eh?

Anyway, getting neighbors to snitch on each other is always a step in the authoritarian playbook. People start to automatically check and censor themselves even before they speak. And finding a martyr, they love that shit.

Back on November 7, 1938, a 19-year-old Polish/Jewish immigrant to Paris, Herschel Feibel Grynszpan, assassinated the Nazi German diplomat Ernst vom Rath. Grynszpan was quickly disappeared and never heard from again, and the murder of vom Rath became the pretext for Kristallnacht, in which thousands of homes, synagogues, businesses of German Jews were destroyed, and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to camps. It is historically considered the official start of the Holocaust.

President Donald Trump himself is not much of a reader, and his best friend Jeffrey Epstein said he was “functionally illiterate.” But there’s at least one book he’s confirmed to own! In a 1990 interview, Trump said he had a copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf,” although his first wife Ivana Trump and the friend who gave him the book clarified that it was actually My New Order, a collection of Hitler speeches.

And Vice President JD Vance, ghoul Stephen Miller, buddy Steve Bannon and many new government employees sure are students of political history, and one time period in particular. Big Balls getting mugged, Charlie Kirk, it’s all fodder for the war they were planning to roll out one way or another.

Will this playbook work in these here United States of America? How far will the Supreme Court six let him go? Guess we’ll all find out.

[The Bulwark]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate