Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sojourner44's avatar
Sojourner44
2h

Hard to believe that these sons of bitches have been in office less than a year. One thing you've got to give Trump credit for---he can make four years seem like a fucking millennium.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
lmurr's avatar
lmurr
1h

So MAGA was whipped into a frenzy about the Epstein files being full of Democrats and then-whoops- Trump is all over them. Now Kirk was killed by some groyper/rwnj and they're being fed that he was a transliberalterrorist. And it is painfully obvious how desperate this effort is. The executive branch has taken over a fucking podcast in order to do this.

How long before MAGA has an inkling of a clue? Never is my guess.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
325 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture