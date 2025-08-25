Screengrab, JD Vance as he literally looks all the time. Also, on ‘South Park.’

The Sunday shows are always filled with stupidity and lies. And when JD Vance is round, our cup runneth over!

Truly, when Vance appears on the Sunday shows, or any interview, you have to brace for some of the most brazen and sycophantic lies ever uttered. The former Peter Thiel toady turned Donald Trump facilitator did not fail to live up to his reputation on NBC’s “Meet The Press” with Kristen Welker.

After a brief warmup in which Vance insisted that the FBI raid of former Trump national security advisor John Bolton was totally not political retribution, the topic turned to Russia’s continued, unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Here, Vance touted the “accomplishments” of Trump’s negotiating skills.

VANCE: I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict.

Which ones are those, please? Are the “concessions” in the room with us now? Because a week ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the need to have concessions despite also not being able to name what any should be.

Welker was also confused and pushed back at this, only to get the mildest suggestion of an admission from Vance that he’s a lying fuckstick.

WELKER: Well, you talk about concessions. And yet, the Russians rejected the ceasefire proposal that President Trump put forward. There's no meeting planned between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. And this week, Russia targeted an American factory in Ukraine. […] What makes you think President Putin is serious about peace? VANCE: Well, I didn't say they conceded on everything.

Vance then tried to enumerate the “concessions” Russia has allegedly made, like respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity or not installing a puppet regime in Kyiv, which seems like the Trump team is easily impressed by getting nothing. It’s like Putin tricking children into trading their one wrinkled $10 bill for four shiny new quarters.

Vance further proved how low their expectation bar is for Russia.

VANCE: Again, have they made every concession? Of course, they haven't. Should they have started the war? Of course, they haven't. But we're making progress, Kristen. […] [W]hat I, I admire about the president […] He's not, you know, trying to focus on every nitpicky detail of how this thing started three and a half years ago. He's trying to focus on the nitpicky details of now, of what do the parties disagree on? What do they agree on?

The Trump Doctrine.

Welker, again attempting to point out that perhaps Putin is not negotiating in good faith, tried to appeal to Vance’s (and the GOP’s) so-called patriotism to see if they’d see the light.

She was mistaken.

WELKER: But with President Trump, were you enraged when you learned that Russia targeted an American company based in Ukraine? VANCE: I don't like it — WELKER: Was that not a slap — VANCE: Kristen — WELKER: — in the face to the peace process — VANCE: — I don't like it, Kristen. But this is a war.

JD Vance doesn’t like it when Donald Trump’s Daddy Putin bombs American companies, but things happen, Kristen. (Especially when the American president is on America’s enemies’ side.)

Then Vance tried to revise World War II history — or perhaps he is genuinely this ignorant — to justify the Trump administration’s openness to letting Russia keep whatever parts of Ukraine it wants to keep:

VANCE: But, Kristen, this is how wars ultimately get settled. If you go back to World War II, if you go back to World War I, if you go back to every major conflict in human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation.

That is not how most wars have ended. That is not how World War II ended.

A few examples:

Vance lies — or feels free to be that ignorant — because he is a self-serving asshole, and because he knows the MAGA audience is too stupid to know any better.

What a pathetic piece of shit.

Have a week.

