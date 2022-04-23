Last October, Merriam-Webster was forced to shut down their offices in New York City and Springfield, Massachusetts for several days after receiving violent bomb threats and death threats from someone who was very upset about the way the dictionary defined several sex and gender-related terms. That someone turned out to be 34-year-old Jeremy David Hanson of California, who was arrested this week and charged, federally, with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit acts of violence. Really, really horrific acts of violence.

In the dictionary's online comment section for the term "female," Hanson wrote:

It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda. There is no such thing as “gender identity.” The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.

And under "girl," he wrote:

The moron who created this fake definition should be hunted down and shot. I am sick and tired of these cultural Marxists denying science and destroying the English Language. Merriam-Webster headquarters should be shot up and bombed. Boys aren’t girls.

He also sent an email to the company reading:

You [sic] headquarters should be shot up and bombed. It is sickening that you have caved to the cultural Marxist, anti-science tranny agenda and altered the definition of “female” as part of the Left’s efforts to corrupt and degrade the English language and deny reality. You evil Marxists should all be killed. It would be poetic justice to have someone storm your offices and shoot up the place, leaving none of you commies alive.

So just a real nice guy we have here, who is now facing up to five years in prison.

This is not the first time the very enthusiastic Donald Trump supporter has found himself in trouble for sending threatening messages to people and companies he believes are "too woke." In fact, the first time the FBI paid him a visit for his violent internet comments was in 2015, over comments made on Wikipedia and an email to Irish politician Averil Power which stated “Hope you enjoy getting raped by savage Muslims when Ireland falls to sharia law.” Hanson is as fond of rape threats as he is of bomb threats.

He's also sent threatening messages to Land 'O' Lakes, after the company decided to remove a stereotypical depiction of a Native American woman from their butter packaging.

“Land O Lakes headquarters deserve to be shot up and bombed for turning into a cultural Marxist company that panders to political correctness.”

He has also threatened to bomb ACLU over absentee ballots, a New York City rabbi for putting his pronouns in his Twitter bio, USA Today for naming Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine as one of their women of the year, a Madison, Wisconsin alderperson over the University of Wisconsin removing a monument with a racist history, Amnesty International for criticizing human rights abuses in Israel, professors at Loyola Marymount University, the University of North Texas for reasons of his own transphobia, Disney (also for transphobic reasons), Eau Claire (Wisconsin) Area School Board (same), and Hasbro, for murdering Mr. Potatohead (Hasbro did not murder Mr. Potatohead).

“I am going to shoot up and bomb your headquarters for pandering to the tranny freaks. Mr. Potato head is male. You sickening tranny cultural narcist need to be exterminated. Death to tranny [sic].”

His most intense ire, however, was reserved for the DC comics writer who made Jon Kent, the latest Superman, bisexual (Stephen can explain that to us all in tomorrow's live chat). He sent a litany of unbelievably disturbing emails and comments to IGN Entertainment and DC Comics about how very upset he, an adult man, was about this.

Of course someone like you (read: radical Democrat anti-American traitor) doesn't have a problem with innocent children being corrupted by degenerate filth in the form of a villain being disguised as a "superhero" IGN is obviously a far-left extremist, cultural Marxist propaganda site that discriminates against conservatives and hates free speech. I will have to keep posting my comment, and if IGN keeps deleting it, I will shoot up their offices. The radical left needs to pay for silencing and oppressing conservatives.

Pretty sure the person who hates free speech is the one threatening to bomb people over expressing their own.

From Facebook Messenger, Hanson sent the following messages to IGN (note: these are real bad)

a. “I am going to fucking kill you. I am going to rape your wife and decapitate her then blow up DC Comics headquarters.”

b. “We are going to have a civil war and EXTERMINATE you cultural Marxists destroying America. TRUMP 2024”

c. “I WILL BURN YOU ALIVE AND DECAPITATE YOU FOR MAKING SUPERMAN GAY. FUCKING FAGGOT”

d. “I WILL FUCKING BOMN DC COMICS HEADWUARTERS [sic] AND ASSINATE [sic] THEIR CEO. FUCKING COMMIE FAGGOT TRASH.”

According to the criminal complaint, Hanson's mother Lauren Zack, whom he lives with, has told told agents on all of these occasions that her son is not a threat, has no access to weapons and that the reason he is threatening all of these people and companies is because he has high-functioning autism, OCD, anxiety/depression poor impulse control and is extremely fixated on his hatred of transgender people. She says she helps him control it while she is awake but that she can't control what he does online while she is asleep, and she can't really get him help because he doesn't think there is anything wrong with him.



It seems real necessary to point out that there are over five million adults on the autism spectrum in the United States and this is the only guy out there threatening to bomb the dictionary over gender definitions. There are also a hell of a lot of neurotypical people out there threatening to hurt people as well. Other than the threats, there is literally nothing to differentiate this from anything any professional right-wing pundit says. We have heard all of this before, we hear it every day, and people so do people like Jeremy Davis Hanson.

This is exactly the problem with the hateful rhetoric being spouted daily by conservative pundits and Republican politicians. This is where all of this leads, and worse. They are poisoning people's minds, telling them that LGBTQ people are pedophiles, that everyone is out to get them and silence them with evil "Cultural Marxism" and the "woke agenda," and not everyone that is getting that message is going to have the best impulse control. When you dehumanize people, you make it a lot easier for others to hurt them.

