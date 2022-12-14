Fox News keeps doing its very best to prove how degenerate America has become, what with all the wokeness and the unspeakable indoctrination of innocent schoolchildren to believe that you should be nice to other people. To prove it, Tuesday's edition of Wait, Why Does Jesse Watters Have A Show Again? featured Watters interviewing a woman who recently wore a cat costume to a school board meeting, to prove that no one is actually transgender. How's that for some clever counter-programming after Joe Biden scandalously signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law?

The cat lady is named Lindsey Graham, like the senator from South Carolina, but thank Crom she has no legislative power anywhere ... yet. She hosts a podcast called "Patriot Barbie," which sure sounds like it's on the cutting edge of clever satire. She recently showed up to a school board meeting in the cat outfit to publicly humiliate a trans teacher who works at the Liberty Elementary School District in western Maricopa County, Arizona. (I once interviewed for a high school teaching job in the same part of the Valley. It's very rightwing.)

Graham named the teacher in the Fox News video, and the accompanying article on the Fox News website took pains to quote her as she named the teacher too, just in case anyone needed to look them up on the internet, for research purposes.

Here's the video, so you can understand the brilliant point Graham makes, which is that trans people don't really exist because you'd never call a lady in a cat outfit a cat , would you? Case closed.

We don't even know what Watters is getting at when he claims school officials are "putting kids in danger," but maybe he's talking about children potentially being hit by stray bullets when someone shows up to assassinate a teacher who's been made the Bad Guy of the Day in rightwing media.

We're treated to Graham's performance at the school board meeting, where she says as blandly as possible, "I am a cat. Meow, meow," while licking her hand. Then she asks for a show of hands of people at the meeting who believe she is a cat, and since nobody raises their hand, that proves that men are men and women are women and the gender binary cannot be questioned.

But just in case, she explicated, right there with people watching:

Truth prevails over imagination. Reality exists. Discernment is innate and something that we’re wired to have. One look at me, and you know this to be true. I’m a woman posing as a cat.

Then Watters interviewed her via satellite, and golly we hope you are ready for her hilarious satire: She asked that he not "mis-species" her, because she identifies as a cat. "Inclusivity is all I ask." That is literally the funniest thing on earth, and the Right will still be laughing at the same joke in 30 years. If you don't find that funny, you must be a humorless leftist who has no sense of humor.

Graham explained the horrific situation that inspired her to speak up:

This was a local school in my neighborhood where there was a member of the school board whose name is _______. He’s a man, he’s very clearly a man. The only thing he does to identify as a female is put lipstick on. He grew his hair out a little bit, and he wears his deceased wife’s clothing to school, to sporting events, to school events, to fundraisers, school events in front of the children.

So basically, she objects to the teacher's fashion sense? Or is she suggesting that she'd be more accepting of the teacher if they'd had gender-affirming medical treatment? That must be it. We'll also note that Graham didn't say whether her kids attend the school, or whether she simply gets her jollies identifying trans people on national TV so they can be harassed and perhaps assaulted. Stochastic terrorism is fun!

She went on to complain — misgendering the teacher all the while — that the teacher still goes by their male first name, but asks students to call him "Ms _______," and that's just horrifying to Graham. Then she moved on to her real point:

It’s very clear he has a gender identity crisis. Not only does he appear in front of the children and insist that the children, you know, define him as a woman, but he sits on the board and he’s making decisions for these children.

So yes, she was presumably doing the cat act at a meeting the teacher attended. And good heavens, how can decent people stand having someone like THAT "making decisions for these children"? Like voting to allocate budget lines for buses and approving repairs to the school's HVAC system, even!

Just in case anyone was unclear on the point, though, she spelled it out even more explicitly: Trans people are insane and dangerous, because they just are.

The point I was trying to make as a cat was that obviously you can’t just identify as whatever you want and demand that other people identify you as whatever you want. But someone with this kind of mental illness can enjoy that mental illness all they want in the comfort of their home. But when you put them in charge of children, we’re talking about a new type of indoctrination, and that’s what’s really terrifying, is seeing these people in charge of our kids' education.

Watters quickly chimed in to suggest that the teacher isn't really trans, but is just trying to grieve their late wife, because the only reason a man would wear ladies' clothes is that they're crazy — and perhaps a demented murderer like Norman Bates, and look what happened with HIM.

Graham wasn't quite finished trashing the teacher, insisting that everyone at the school was making the problem worse because they all call the teacher "Ms" even though the teacher speaks

in just the deepest manly voice that he was born with and so to see these parents take no responsibility for the education of these kids and to teach them true right and wrong and true biology and true facts and science and truths is just so alarming that we have this in the school system.

Sounds like the other parents are also supportive of the teacher, and Graham's the only one freaking out here. Shame on them! But she also added that one school board member spoke to her the next day and thanked her for her courage, so maybe something will finally be done about that terrible sick mentally ill teacher everyone else in the school seems to like and support, DAMN THEM.

