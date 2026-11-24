Well, if you’re still not up to speed on why this NVIDIA thing — with its national security/treason angles and its spy angles, and its appearances of presidential bribery and self-enrichment angles, and its market manipulation/insider trading angles, and its NVIDIA chips showing up in Russian bombs being used to murder Ukrainians angles — might just be the biggest treason scandal in a treason regime that features literally nothing but treason scandals, here is Jesse Watters from Fox News, explaining what THEY are going to say about all this:

“So the Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO. Even if it was to help the economy and the country. This gives him a lot of ammunition. The Democrats will likely use the scandal to impeach. They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his Cabinet. And they are gonna say Jensen donated to the ballroom, so Trump saved his hide. “They’re gonna say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese. And a bunch of Republicans in Congress aren’t gonna defend him. “So, this is gonna get ugly — fast. And a billionaire foreign-born chip king, a Republican donor, who cheats on his wife, and is tech war-profiteering isn’t the most sympathetic character for the president’s party to defend. Now, I’m not saying he’s not worth saving. But that’s gonna be a tough argument to make on TV for senators who just got their heads kicked in over data centers and the cost of living.”

Well goddamn them for saying that, and by “them” we mean Jesse Watters because now we can just copy off his paper any time we need to neatly summarize why this is such a treason problem.

And he’s right, a bunch of Republicans in Congress appear to be uniquely not ready to defend this, especially as their majority gives way to a flaccid weenus minority in January.

But even before that day comes, Republicans are calling for asses in chairs in hearings. Next Thursday, in fact, Jensen Huang will be sitting in front of the Senate Banking Committee live and on your TV — at least committee chair Senator Tim Scott has said he expects him to be there — after closed-door hearings in the House earlier in the week with NVIDIA’s general counsel Tim Teter.

Punchbowl summarizes some of what that will look like:

The questions will revolve around Huang’s extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese woman U.S. officials believe to be a spy. They’ll want to know how much Nvidia knew about its advanced chips being smuggled into China. The Commerce Department’s decision Monday to add Megaspeed, the company Alice Huang led, to its trade blacklist will supercharge that line of questioning. Democrats will also want to hammer the Trump administration. Several of them and at least one Republican, Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah), want to know how the administration assured Nvidia’s board Huang isn’t a national security risk. The Wall Street Journal reported these assurances included Attorney General Todd Blanche, who said the CEO “wasn’t the target or the subject” of a DOJ probe. Plus, Democrats want to expose Trump’s financial stake in Nvidia.

Oh yes, an assurance that things are on the up-and-up from Todd Blanche, before he places his tongue back inside Donald Trump’s sphincter. Very reassuring.

Punchbowl suggests that Huang might think he’s glad to go before Congress now, while Republicans are still in charge, but that’s dumb, since there’s no reason to believe Democrats won’t keep going hard on this, all the way to impeachment, come January. After all, Foreign Policy literally is suggesting that this is the greatest national security scandal in US history.

But the reactions are coming hard and fast from Republicans right now, and there’s nothing to suggest that they’re going to be all that upset to let Democrats go apeshit when they take over.

Take Tom Cotton, a super China hawk, who wrote a book — a stupid book, it reads like Trinity Broadcasting trying to sell manifestation supplements — about The Seven Things You Can’t Say About China. (He says the seven things in the book. SPOILER, China does not assassinate him by the end of of the book.)

Here’s his first reaction to this:

And then there’s Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota:

“I hope it’s not too late,” said Cramer, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, which will be chaired by Elizabeth Warren in the new Senate. About that, Cramer said in an interview that “Chairman Elizabeth Warren and a number of Banking Committee Republicans […] are going to put the screws to these people like they’ve never had the screws put to them before.” (As we were just saying about some of these people not being too upset about letting the Dems start beating ass come January 3.)

Utah Republican Senator John Curtis:

These guys don’t sound like they’re reassured by Trump and JD Vance sweet-talking the NVIDIA board, or the promises from Trump’s lipstick-out French bulldog at the Justice Department that everything is fine. (For a full examination of how Todd Blanche has yet again delivered Trump the answer he wanted, read Marcy Wheeler.)

What about Rick Scott, that guy LOVES some good old fraud, surely he’s fine with all this, yeah?

Huh, even he is not entirely convinced.

Jim Banks of Indiana is a super China hawk like Cotton, and has been working with Elizabeth Warren most of the year on NVIDIA’s exporting of AI chips to China. Indeed, here’s a statement from the two of them just a few weeks ago: “Warren, Banks Statement on NVIDIA’s Continued Export of Advanced AI Chips Following Reports of Foreign Intelligence Operation.” So he might be pissed.

Marcy Wheeler counts a few other Republican senators who, owing to their own unique interests, might be “gettable” on taking bold action after this scandal — Curtis, Josh Hawley, John Neely Kennedy, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul — and another 16 Republican senators who at least take their jobs seriously.

Put it all together, and we can start seeing the outlines of what … something … might look like, at least when Democrats take the reins. Impeachment? Don’t know yet, but could be. Of Trump? Possibly! Of Howard Lutnick? Ohhhhh that guy is gonna get fucked. He’s been read in behind the scenes on every angle of this story, and if you click that link you will notice that it sure sounds like there have been a lot of moments in the last eight months when he could have chosen to do something about many aspects of this and didn’t. Guess who’s due in front of the Senate Banking Committee December 10?

Let’s check in with some outside Republicans, see what they’re saying.

Here’s Chris Christie? “Unthinkable,” he says, that Trump has basically just declared that Jensen Huang will not be investigated, and his DOJ lapdog is going along with it:

Here’s Newt Gingrich, Mr. Ethical Guy himself, pretty upset about China finding a way to smuggle American computer chips (that end up in Russian and Iranian weapons, among other things):

“Chinese Communist. Chinese Communist. Chinese Communist.” These people have been burping out that phrase like a prayer for years now.

You starting to see why this might be the thing that finally unravels Trump, with his 20-something-percent approval rating and the American people dickslapping the Republican Party in the face repeatedly in the midterms so hard over corruption and self-dealing that people are now talking about whether Utah might go blue sometime soon?

Over on Fox News, one host is saying reinstating Jensen Huang is a big mistake because remember what the voters said in the midterms about corruption? A correspondent on Fox Business says this is a “huge, huge problem” for Trump, and that “This is worse” than Trump’s everyday self-dealing and self-enrichment. “This involves national security, and this could really undo the Trump — this is my opinion — undo the Trump administration because the facts, as we know them, are horrible.”

Jesse Watters probably knew THEY were going to say all those things.

[Mediaite]

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